The income tax filing season in Virginia begins on January 27

RICHMOND, Va. – The tax season begins in just a few days in Virginia. There is a very important change that taxpayers need to know more about before they prepare their tax return.

Starting Monday, January 27, you can start filing your individual income tax return in Virginia. This year, as a result of changes in federal tax legislation, the Virginia standard deduction has increased: $ 4,500 for individuals and married couples who file a single application and $ 9,000 for married couples who file a joint application.

“We want to ensure that people are aware of the standard deduction change in Virginia, because the figures are very different from the standard deduction amounts of last year,” said tax commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We also continue to encourage you to submit your returns electronically and request a refund, if you have one, via direct deposit.”

Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia, of which 84% came in electronically. Click here for more information about the benefits of submitting your tax return electronically.

A faster processing time because it usually takes four weeks to process a declaration electronically and eight weeks to process a paper declaration;

You are less likely to make common mistakes such as converting numbers and mathematical errors;

You will receive confirmation that your return has been submitted; and

Electronic filing meets strict security guidelines to protect your tax return. Return shipment has a higher risk of theft.

Call 804-367-2486 or use the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website to check the status of your refund. If you owe tax, you have a number of payment options available, including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, for which additional costs apply.

