The imperative to clean up Africa's gold rush - Africa, Asia and Australia

In a refinery outside the gates of Uganda’s main airport, workers put bars of freshly refined gold in transparent plastic bags with a sticker of the national flag – black, yellow and red – and the words “Ugandan’s Treasure”.

Uganda produces little of its own gold. Alain Goetz, who founded the refinery, says that by branding gold from abroad as Ugandan, the company only mimics others – for example, that the Swiss do not mine the gold they refine in Switzerland.

The dog-guarded pink building on the shores of Lake Victoria, the African Gold Refinery, is part of a trend across Africa. Mining is booming and new gold refineries are opening by the dozen to process metal that is produced by informal excavators in Africa and beyond.

The refineries, which often find support at a high political level, can be positive because they offer miners and states the opportunity to extract value from their own mineral wealth rather than just exporting raw materials. However, if they are not properly controlled, there is a risk that problems of smuggling and conflict financing will worsen.

Some of Africa’s new gold refineries are located in South Africa, a large gold producer with an already large refining industry. There, the authorities issued 19 refinery licenses by March 2019 – as many as in the past three years together.

In other countries in sub-Saharan Africa – where there were only a handful of refineries until 2012 – 26 refineries are currently in operation or under construction in 14 countries from Mali to Tanzania, including in countries where little gold is mined at home Reuters poll found from public reports. Officials in at least three other countries, including Madagascar and Ivory Coast, have publicly stated that they are interested in building a refinery.

The governments of the gold producing countries in Africa have long complained that the precious metal in their rocks is illegally produced and smuggled out, sometimes through criminal operations, often at high human and environmental costs.

By refining gold – in some cases producers and traders have to sell their gold to domestic refineries – states hope for an increase in value that will be lost. Some new refineries have invested in systems to ensure that they process gold from legal and environmentally conscious miners.

“The only way to stop smuggling is to have several refineries in Africa,” said Frank Mugyenyi, director of the African Union’s mineral department.

Since informal miners are often active through smuggling networks to avoid taxes and controls, authorities and experts say that some refineries run the risk of joining these shady channels.

With so many refineries competing to process gold, there is little incentive to consider where the gold comes from.

Only 13 of them – for whom Reuters has received data – state that they can process more than 1,400 tons of gold annually, valued at around $ 70 billion. That means they could cover about twice the estimated total African gold production and almost a third of the global supply.

Of 22 refineries surveyed by Reuters, 14 did not respond to requests for more information about the size and nature of their business.

Two responses to the survey showed a negligent approach: A small operator, Bupe Chipando, who owns Alinani Precious Metals Ltd. in Kenya, said he is not yet cleaning gold, but is only melting together impure metal blocks and shipping them overseas. Officials said they knew of at least two other African refineries that were doing the same.

Another, Robert Baker, CEO of Bekora Miners in Cameroon, said most of the gold that his refinery processed had not been declared at customs to avoid paying taxes on exported metal. The Cameroonian government did not respond to comments.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has developed global procurement standards that recommend testing refineries. Outside of South Africa, no African refineries have yet followed this recommendation, said Louis Marechal, an OECD responsible business expert who has traveled extensively in Africa and has consulted with governments and businesses about responsible gold regulation and sourcing.

An employee pours gold grain into a 1 kg gold bar during a refining process at the African gold refinery in Entebbe, Uganda, on October 4, 2018. BAZ RATNER / REUTERS

Out of the shadows

The new refineries provide an important point of contact for millions of people who are digging for gold with basic technology.

Industrial mining companies typically fly metal they produce in Africa to large refineries that are accredited by the London Bullion Market Association, the industry’s standard setter. All but one are outside the continent. LBMA-accredited refineries are concerned about the risks of violations, crime, or supply chain conflicts and typically avoid metal from informal miners.

Six of the new refineries in Africa – in Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, Rwanda and Uganda – shared production data with Reuters. With an annual capacity of around 270 tonnes, they currently process around 41 tonnes of gold worth around $ 2 billion a year. For comparison: Refineries in Switzerland process around 2,500 tons of gold worth $ 120 billion annually at current prices.

Some industry insiders admit that it is difficult for the new refineries in Africa to be accepted as the main suppliers. Large banks, jewelers, and electronics manufacturers generally only accept gold from refineries that have been accredited by corporations like LBMA. According to the LBMA regulations, a refinery has to work for at least five years and process large quantities of gold before it can be accredited.

Neil Harby, technical director of LBMA, said several refineries in countries such as Ghana are working with LBMA-accredited refineries to support their efforts to control sources and sell the global market by producing the gold they produce refine again.

This helps improve miners’ livelihoods by lifting them from the shadow market, he said. However, it is time consuming and expensive and requires strict regulation, such as the requirement that gold be exported through a refinery.

“Transparent”

The African Gold Refinery has already established itself as an important player in Uganda. It said it exported more than 17 tons of gold worth around $ 800 million in 2019. It is listed in the supply chains of more than 200 U.S. companies that submitted regulatory filings for 2018.

It is surrounded by a manicured lawn and palm trees. Inside, men in refractory masks and aprons process metal through mills, ovens and cooling drums.

Founder Goetz, a Belgian whose family has been trading gold in the African Great Lakes region for two decades, said he founded the refinery in 2014 in response to informal approaches by unknown government officials in the region. They saw “a need to improve the supply chain more professionally and transparently by building a refinery,” he said.

In a landscape where new refineries compete for metal processing, AGR has taken risks with the procurement of metal. Gold was processed last year from Venezuela, where the state gold industry has been sanctioned by the United States since 2018 to prevent the government from earning hard currency.

The Ugandan authorities announced in March that they were investigating AGR’s $ 300 million worth of Venezuelan gold imports because they may be smuggled.

The attorney general dismissed these allegations, but the same month, Deputy Treasury Secretary Marshall Billingslea traveled to Uganda to ask the authorities whether the AGR had accepted gold from Venezuela, a U.S. official said. Investigators have returned twice since then, the official added.

According to the AGR, all of the refined Venezuelan gold was reported to the relevant Ugandan authorities, which refused to comment further.

Uganda has long been a channel for gold worth billions of dollars mined in neighboring Congo. The trade fueled regional wars, financed rebel fighters and led to United Nations sanctions against the traders involved to curb the flow.

Uganda’s official gold exports rose to $ 116 million in 2006/07, according to the central bank. Then sanctions were imposed and official exports plummeted, averaging less than $ 17 million a year until 2014/15.

After the start of the refineries in Uganda, the country’s official exports rose again. Since the launch of the AGR in 2016, they have risen to $ 1.1 billion for the 2018-19 period – almost three times the country’s revenue from coffee.

Official exports of informally mined gold from the Congo remained negligible. A large part of the metal is smuggled, according to the Congolese authorities.

AGR was one of four refineries to which Uganda’s tax authority wrote in September. The letter seen by Reuters complained of “widespread fraud in the gold trading business, including counterfeiting and misrepresentation of customs documents, stamps and signatures”. No details were given and the tax authority declined to go into more detail.

According to the AGR, the raw gold comes mainly from the region, but is not smuggled. “We have rejected a significant number of people and companies who do not have the relevant documentation and whose gold source comes from (places) classified as high risk or sanctioned areas,” said an AGR spokesman.

Goetz said he recently stepped down as CEO of the refinery to spend time for charity, sold his shares to an unknown Gulf investor, and is now acting as a refinery adviser. When asked who ultimately owned the AGR, neither Goetz nor the refinery spokesman would comment.

“Race to the Bottom”

Africa’s new refineries work in a network of buyers who are willing to pay extra for gold. These include smugglers who take advantage of tax differences between African countries or try to ban gold from the continent.

Smugglers usually sell gold abroad for hard currencies like dollars, which they can use to buy goods like cars, electronics, or local currencies that are in high demand in Africa. They sell them.

By not paying taxes and evading the banking system, they can pay for the gold above the market price and pocket the profit they make on reselling the goods.

A refinery in Mali says it has problems competing with the smugglers. The Kankou Moussa refinery has been in operation since 2015 and plans to invest more than 400 million euros ($ 445 million) in the creation of a network of centers where gold can be bought and miners trained in safe work.

But smugglers and money launderers pay up to three percent more than the market price for gold, said President Dario Littera.

“They lose … gold, but they are paid in hard currency, which they take back and buy at a profit in local currency,” he said.

Given the high profits from smuggling and the weak supervision that are pushing large amounts of gold into the informal economy, there is little incentive for the new refineries to abide by the rules, the OECD Marshal said.

He said he saw at least one case where people who were heavily involved in gold smuggling in one West African country opened a refinery in another.

Without better and more consistent regulation, competition between the new refineries could become a “race down”.

