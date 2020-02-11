HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Houston City Hall was red-lit Monday night in memory of former University of America baseball coach John Altobelli and his family, who died in a helicopter accident.

Altobelli, his wife Keri and his teenage daughter Alyssa were killed in the tragic helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and four others.

The head baseball coach at the University of Houston kindly remembered Altobelli as a friend, former player, and coach.

RELATED: The UH baseball community mourns the loss of John Altobelli, who was killed in a crash with Kobe Bryant

Trainer Todd Whitting said he had become a lifelong friend of John Altobelli while on campus.

“Alto was a fun-loving guy. He loved his family,” said Whitting. “He loved the University of Houston and this program. He wanted us to do it well. If a year went by and we didn’t have any of his boys, he would make it difficult for me somehow. It was great.” Trainer.”

Altobelli’s nephew, Bo Altobelli, also spoke to ABC13 and said his family was still trying to deal with the enormous loss.

“John was a great coach, a great baseball player and a great family man,” said Altobelli.

RELATED: Memorial service to the Altobelli family, who was killed in a helicopter crash

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.