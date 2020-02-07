The family meeting point next to the neuro-intensive care unit on the 12th floor of the modern tower of Hadassah University Hospital, Ein Karem, Jerusalem. This is a huge room with a high ceiling, stone walls and panoramic windows overlooking a forested Jerusalem landscape. Bronze sculptures, the gift of donors from America, adorn the room. A metal plate indicates that the hall is dedicated to “children who show the way to a children’s path”.

At the other end of the room – deserted one afternoon this week – a man in a gray, down-faced tracksuit sits on a wooden bench that was donated by the Pittsburgh Jewish community and has a Muslim prayer rug at his feet that has broken his heart. Mohand Shatawi is sitting here alone. Not far away, behind the automatic doors leading to war, doctors fight in one of the spacious and well-equipped rooms to save the life of his 14-year-old son Mohammed. The adolescent’s head is connected, his chest rises and falls at the pace of the mechanical ventilator. It is connected to countless tubes and a sea of ​​monitors reports on its condition. Mohammed is a vegetable. It’s been like this since a soldier from the Israeli armed forces fired a bullet in his head last week.

Mohammed Shatawi, in the hospital this week. Hover between life and death.

Despair, pain, torment characterize Mohand’s face, whose loneliness is intensified by the cavernous space around him. No one else from his village Qaddum, west of Nablus, has a permit that allows them to join him here in his time of agony. He’s been here for a week now, sleeping on the floor and praying for his son’s life. He actually hardly sleeps. He buys everything he can afford. Every now and then he enters the station to look at his son. It is a brutal sight. We have never seen so many tubes and monitors connected to a boy.

Mohand, 48, is a taxi driver. Every day at 3:00 p.m., he leaves his home in Qaddum to drive the local workers to the Eyal checkpoint on the way to work in Israel. For the rest of the day he drives the Ramallah-Qalqilyah route until evening. Day after day, he looks after his wife, her four sons and two daughters. Now Mohammed hovers between life and death. In a fraction of a second last Thursday, after the lively boy who came back from school and went outside to play with his friends, said they fired a shot at his head and became a patient who was in a vegetative Hadassah intensive care unit was in neuro condition.

Qaddum is one of the last villages of struggle and resistance that have not yet declined. The struggle here is over the main access road to the village, which has been completely closed for years because of the Kedumim settlement that was built on the outskirts of the village. Every weekend, a group of villagers, along with a steadily dwindling number of Israeli and foreign activists, line up on the forbidden street littered with stones, bullet casings, and burnt tires after years of protest. The soldiers lurk among the olive trees, shoot tear gas canisters at them and chase them into the village. Occasionally they shoot. Sometimes with live ammunition. There are frequent injuries and deaths.

We were in Qaddum last July after soldiers shot Abd el-Rahman Shatawi in the head with live ammunition during the weekly demonstration there. As a 10-year-old boy who looks even smaller than he is now, he found himself innocently at the entrance to a friend’s house in the village when soldiers aimed from a distance and shot him in the head. From Qaddum we drove to the Safra Children’s Hospital in the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and entered room 9 of the intensive care unit for children. The unit’s director, Prof. Gidi Paret, told us at the time that there was hope for the boy. His father Yasser hasn’t left his son’s bed for weeks. Abd el-Rahman is also in a vegetative state today, in a rehabilitation hospital in Beit Jalla, near Bethlehem, completely paralyzed and unable to speak. His father comes every Thursday to take him home in the car, put him in the back seat, and bring him back on Sunday. A weekend at home.

Abd el-Rahman comes from Mohammed’s family, they both come from the same village, as the legendary Hebrew song says.

Qusay Shatawi this week, near where his friend Mohammed was shot. Down in the street, they thought they were protected. Alex Levac

This week we went back to Qaddum and from there to the IC station, this time in Hadassah. The circumstances are horribly similar: in any case, a child was shot in the head with horrific results. It was a live round last summer, this winter it was a rubber-coated metal ball that slammed into a boy’s head and wreaked havoc. This happens when no soldier is ever punished.

A group of men sits idly on the second floor of one of the first houses in the village. They are relatives of the father and his wounded son, who are now far from here. After a short time, Qusay Shatawi, who was 13 years old and an eyewitness to the event, arrives. A year younger than Mohammed, in the eighth grade, he was with Mohammed last Thursday when the soldier shot him. The boy is still clearly traumatized: his legs keep moving back and forth, his face is pale, he speaks in a whisper, he looks frightened when he tries to reconstruct what happened.

The school ended around noon and they went home. They had agreed to go to a building on the outskirts of the village, which belongs to the town council and serves as a kind of community center, where the children play in the yard. The children go there every Thursday afternoon. Muayad Shatawi, an older man, and our escort through the streets of the village stop a couple of children and ask where they’re going on Thursdays. They respond to the Muntazah – to the playground. It was a sunny day, Qusay says, and they wanted to get a tan. After hanging around the yard for a while, they decided to go home. It was only four, 13 and 14 years old. The area was quiet, Qusay recalls.

However, you have to question your account. The IDF spokesman says that around 40 teenagers showed up and burned tires. These were the days immediately after President Trump’s “Deal of the Century” was released.

As they walked up to the village, they noticed soldiers standing on the ridge that overlooked the street. This is not the battlefield road that is below the valley, but it is also covered with stones and rocks, including shell shells, including live rounds that confirm the demonstrations that are taking place here. We went on the street with Qusay. It was his first time here since Thursday.

Down in the valley is the building with the yard they had been in, and the soldiers were waiting above us. With such a steep slope, the soldiers on the hill and the children among them, the children could not have been a threat to the troops. It is impossible to throw stones up to such steep heights. So here, in the shadow of the rock on the side of the road, next to the village’s water reservoir, Qusay said the children were protected.

It was after three o’clock. A few minutes later, Mohammed got up to check that the soldiers were still on the hill. The moment he raised his head, Qusay heard two shots. One missed, but the second hit Mohammed on the right side of the head. He fell to the floor and bled. The three other boys took him in and ran down the street with him towards the village. In the meantime, villagers arrived who heard the gunfire.

A street not far from Mohammed Shatawi’s shot. Alex Levac

Muayad Shatiwi, who is the age of Mohammed’s grandchildren, was the first on stage. He says that he saw the boys who carried their wounded friend, took him from them and put them in his car, which was brought to the construction site. They tried to take him to a hospital in Nablus, but the road was blocked due to an accident. They had to turn and go back while the boy was in the back seat. Now her plan was to get to the Qalqilyah hospital east of the village. A police car stopped them next to the Karnei Shomron settlement. You showed the cops the bleeding boy, but they stopped them, says Muayad. According to him, they lost about half an hour. In the meantime, a Palestinian ambulance arrived that they had called. Mohammed was taken to the ambulance and taken to the Rafidia hospital in Nablus.

At the same time, Muhammad’s grandfather called the boy’s father, who was in Ramallah by taxi, and told him that his son had been slightly injured. Mohand hurried to the hospital in Nablus, where he learned that his son’s condition was serious to critical. At 9 p.m. it was decided to move him to Hadassah. Mohand was allowed to accompany his son in the ambulance.

In response to a request for comment, the IDF spokesman told Haaretz: “A few days ago there was a violent disorder in which around 40 Palestinians took part in Kafr Qaddum in the Shomron Territory Brigade. In the course of the disturbance, tires were burned and stones were thrown at IDF troops at the site. IDF fighters responded with mass control. An allegation about a Palestinian wounded by a rubber bullet is known. ”

And in the family room dedicated to the children who lead us on a children’s path, Mohand Shatawi sits and prays for his son’s life.