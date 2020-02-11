Carol Main

“Aeriality”, by the Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, promises to evoke visions of nature from the British audience

Known as the land of fire and ice and home to some of the most impressive glaciers and active volcanoes in the world, Iceland is less known for the orchestra that calls this remarkable country home. As part of the growing recognition in its 70th anniversary year, the Iceland Symphony Orchestra is undertaking its first tour to the UK with a hurricane of eight concerts in nine days culminating in their only Scottish appearance in Edinburgh.

The tour shows not only the orchestra itself, but also Icelandic music by Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, the composer in the residence. ‘Aeriality’, which creates the atmosphere of nature, was commissioned by the orchestra in 2011 and currently has no fewer than 50 performances, an unusually high number for new music. “I imagined looking at landscapes from different perspectives and musing about them musically,” she says. “The title refers to the state in which you glide through the air as if you were flying.”

Thorvaldsdóttir’s orchestral style takes on superimposed textures, with the entire screen of the symphony orchestra being used in harmonies. There are quarter tones and clusters of sound that together form the orchestra as a single force that alternates with more subtle lyrical passages and a lightness of layering that reflects the name of the piece. She describes it as “both the feeling of absolute freedom gained from the lack of attachment and the feeling of discomfort caused by the same circumstances”.

For many of their listeners, ‘Aeriality’ brings with them visions of Icelandic landscapes, for others there are no such associations. “It is really nice and interesting to hear these reactions, especially the variety of reactions,” notes Thorvaldsdóttir. “But listening to music is such a personal experience, and for me it is very important that people approach music in their own way.”

Sunday classics: Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Usher Hall, Sun 16 Feb.

16 February 2020 3 p.m.

Conductor: YanPascal Tortelier

Soloist: Yeol Eum (piano)

Program:

Bizets L’Arlesienne Suites No. 1 “> Ravel – concert for the left hand

Interval…

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Sun 16 Feb

£ 13.50– £ 35 (£ 10– £ 33; children free) / 0131 228 1155