The ICC is delaying the debate between Israel and Palestine because the prosecution has exceeded the page limit - Israel News

The International Criminal Court will also delay its debate on whether it has the authority to investigate suspected Israeli war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem for a procedural error related to the page limit on filing, the court said Tuesday.

“The Chamber agrees with the Prosecutor’s Office that the nature, novelty and complexity of the matter, ie the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice in relation to the situation in Palestine, result in” exceptional circumstances, “the court decision said. grant the prosecutor’s request to extend the page limit, but ask them to submit a new request.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday earlier that the International Criminal Court was in a “full frontal attack” on democracy and the right of the Jewish people to live in Israel.

“The US government under President Trump has spoken strongly against the ICC for this travesty,” said Netanyahu. “I urge all of your viewers to do the same and to ask for specific measures and sanctions against the international court. Your officials, your prosecutors.” , everyone.”

Last month, the ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said there was a reasonable basis for investigating Israel’s actions, but asked the court to rule on his jurisdiction in the Palestinian Territories. The Attorney General of Israel argued that the ICC, to which Israel is not a member, “has no jurisdiction over Israel and that any Palestinian act in relation to the court is unlawful” because the Palestinian Authority is not a sovereign state, although it is has joined the Rome Statute of the ICC.

The prosecutor’s office noted in particular the allegations that Israel was involved in demolishing Palestinian property and expelling Palestinians from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also referred to Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s plan to evacuate the residents of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, and Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank.

