The Hunt, a film with singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, is released after Variety. The satirical thriller will be released on March 13th via Universal Pictures.

The plot features a group of wealthy liberal elites who seek and hunt conservative and less privileged human prey for sport. They refer (according to Variety) to their “red” goals as “deplorable” and the President (who is never called “deplorable” Donald Trump) as “our commander in chief”.

After the release of his trailer in July 2019, the film has already been criticized in a number of important political questions and the planned release date in September has been canceled due to criticism of its subject in the summer after three mass shootings, in Gilroy, California (July 28), El Paso, Texas (August 3) and Dayton, Ohio (August 4)

Now producer Jason Blum and co-author Damon Lindelof believe that the time has come to finally see the film. The couple argues that The Hunt was misunderstood as a “dangerous” film or a film that causes violence, and that the mischaracterization is due to the simple fact that people reacted to the film before they even saw it.

“It was the most discussed film that no one has seen before,” explains Blum. “So we were both very keen that people see the film and realize that the film is 100 percent satire and make fun of both sides equally. We wanted to see that this was represented in what people were talking about wrote, but they couldn’t either because no one had seen it. “

“As more and more people start to see it, we have gained confidence that this is not a dangerous film,” added Lindelof. “This is not a provocative film. This is not a crucial film. I think the big shift between now and then is that more people have seen it and responded positively.”

Another big change for The Hunt is a reworked trailer and a movie poster. The latter is about the consequences that originally prevented the film from being released. “Decide for yourself”, it said in block letters on the poster, next to it the original publication date was crossed out and the new date of March 13th.

Despite the cancellation of the hunt, Simpson’s fans still had plenty of opportunities to see his film work in 2019. He plays a fraudulent cop in the romantic drama Queen & Slim, which was released on November 27, and he also acts as “guitar” on zombie and delivers the theme song for the movie release The Dead Don’t Die. In 2018, Simpson played Ken Fry in five episodes of the CBS All Access drama One Dollar.

