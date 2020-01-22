The Houston Sports Awards 2020 bring out the most famous stars

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – It’s a great night for Houston athletes!

The third annual Houston Sports Award takes place in downtown Houston. Tuesday’s event will celebrate the Golden Age and honor Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton and Rudy Tomjanovich as the third Hall of Fame class. Legacy winners will be selected by the Executive Committee for Sports Awards with the involvement of the selection committee.

The HSA announced the finalists for their awards and Legacy Awards winners last month.

Texas linebacker Whitney Mercilus won the Sportsmanship Award, while Astros owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year Award.

Mercilus’ Withme Foundation serves children with disabilities in disadvantaged families and has raised more than $ 500,000 since 2016. Jim Crane led the Astros back to the World Series and brought the Houston Open back on the PGA tour.

Here are the nominees for the other awards:

Trainer of the year

A.J. Hinch – Houston Astros

Bill O’Brien – Houston Texans

WINNER-Kelvin Sampson – University of Houston

Sportsman of the year

College athlete of the year

Corey Davis – University of Houston

Nicole Lennon – Rice University

Erica Ogwumike – Rice University

WINNER-Jalen Hurts – University of Oklahoma

High school athlete of the year

Devon Achane – Fort Bend Marshall High School

WINNER-Matthew Boling – Preparing for the Strake Jesuit College

Zach Evans – North Shore High School

Libby Overmyer – Kingwood Park High School

Moment of the year – presented by McDonalds

WINNER-Jose Altuve’s home game in Game 6 to win the American League Championship

James Harden’s 61-point game with 114-100 wins at the New York Knicks

Kaycee Feild wins the 5th bareback riding title at the rodeo

The Texans from Houston beat the patriots for the first time since January 3, 2010

The committees are made up of sports journalists and members of the electronic sports media who live and work in the Houston area.

