Houston, TX (KTRK) – The Houston SaberCats 2020 season is here!

The Houston SaberCats are an American rugby professional team founded in 2017. The SaberCats are one of seven original Major League Rugby (MLR) teams. The MLR was expanded to nine teams in 2019 and will be expanded to 12 teams in 2020 – or more. Since their first game in 2018, the Houston SaberCats have made a name for themselves as one of Houston’s best sports teams.

In 2019, the Houston City Council approved the construction of a $ 3.2 million rugby stadium – the Aveva Stadium. The SaberCats are delighted to have played their first pre-season game against their biggest rival Nola Gold in their new stadium on January 25th.

After approval of the Aveva Stadium, the SaberCats appointed JT Onyett as president of the organization in June 2019. When he was appointed, he said, “I look forward to building on what the great SaberCats staff and players have already started as we look to the future. Sport is about bringing people together and the AVEVA- Stadium will be a community stage all year round. We will work hard not only to make SaberCats exciting, but also to take full advantage of AVEVA Stadium 365 days a year to bring more sports and entertainment to Houston. “

The SaberCats will play 17 games this season and compete against teams from around the world, including Seattle Seawolves, Utha Warriors, Colorado Raptors and Toronto Arrows.

Do you wanna go to a game Here is the Houston SaberCats schedule. The Houston SaberCats are encouraging Houstonians to learn more about rugby and watch one of their 2020 games.