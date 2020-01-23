The Houston police officer exchanges shots with suspects who shot them

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A person is in custody after a shootout with a Houston police officer in the Greater OST / South Union neighborhood early Thursday.

It happened in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Blvd. around 3:30 a.m.

Chief @ArtAcevedo, commanders and PIO are on their way to an officer who shoots at 4000 Yellowstone Blvd. Advance notice is a suspect who shot an HPD officer who then fired his gun. The suspect was arrested a short time later. Nobody hurt. #hounews

– Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2020

A woman near the scene told Eyewitness News that she heard four or five shots.

No one was injured in the incident and it was not yet clear what led to the shots.

