The Houston police officer, badly burned in an accident on Christmas Eve 2018, returns to work

A Houston Police Department official who had been badly burned on Christmas Eve 2018 when a driver plowed into his patrol car returned to work after a long recovery with 38 operations, the department said on Friday.

Officer John Daily was assigned administrative tasks, the police said.

“It feels great to be back,” Daily said in a tweet from the department. “My goal is to get back on the streets to serve the community.”

Daily and HPD officer Alonzo Reid helped another officer around midnight when a driver with lights and sirens turned on entered Chevy Tahoe on 10100 block on Telephone Road. The car turned and caught fire. Reid suffered less severe burns and recovered faster, but Daily had burns to 50 percent of his body at the time, the police said.

Donations flowed in during his recovery to support his medical bills. Food and gift cards also helped his parents travel to Houston from their California home, according to earlier reports in the Chronicle.

Charges against Cesar Collazo, the man who was originally accused of storming Daily’s car, were dropped last May, court records show. DNA evidence showed that he was not the driver at the time of the crash.

Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s office, said the driver had been indicted in the incident. The driver, whose identity wasn’t immediately available Friday night, is currently being shipped from Mexico, Teare said.

