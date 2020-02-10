The Houston Museum of Natural Science has officially been a Certified Autism Center since February 5. More than 80 percent of HMNS employees have completed training to better serve guests with autism and sensory sensitivity. Sensor guides are now available for all exhibits. fewer The Houston Museum of Natural Science has officially been a Certified Autism Center since February 5. More than 80 percent of HMNS employees have completed training to better serve guests with autism and sensory perception … more Photo: Mike Rathke / Houston Natural Science Museum

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has officially been a Certified Autism Center since February 5. More than 80 percent of HMNS employees have completed training to better serve guests with autism and sensory sensitivity. Sensor guides are now available for all exhibits.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has officially been a Certified Autism Center since February 5. More than 80 percent of HMNS employees have completed training to better serve guests with autism and sensory perception

The Houston Museum of Natural Science receives the Certified Autism Center award

For some families with autistic or sensitive children or parents, a visit to the museum can be an overwhelming experience that is more stressful than entertaining. The Houston Museum of Natural Science is working to change this.

To cater to more guests with special needs, the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) has taken steps to become a Certified Autism Center. The museum was awarded the Designated Award on February 5 by the International Commission for Recognition and Training Standards (IBCCES) according to a press release.

FUN FOR EVERYONE: For the first time, the Houston Livestock Show and the Rodeo are organizing a “sensory friendly” carnival day

The certification means that 80 percent of HMNS employees who deal with guests have completed evidence-based and thorough training to better serve guests with autism and sensory sensitivity. The museum now also offers sensory tours for all exhibits.

“Part of the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s mission is to deepen knowledge and enthusiasm for science and related subjects among individuals. How can this be better achieved than creating a welcoming and accessible environment for all visitors to enjoy our exhibitions? Joel Bartsch, president of the Houston Museum of Natural Science, said in the press release: “I am proud to be part of an organization that is committed to making access and inclusion a priority, and to know that we are only here out of progress. “

ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: A report by the Centers for Disease Control indicates an increase in autism prevalence

As the industry leader in autism certification, IBCEES has developed training and certification programs to better serve families with special needs limited to travel and recreational opportunities. IBCEES is the only organization to offer autism center labeling based on a combination of evidence-based information, autistic feedback, and on-site inspections, according to the press release.

“The Houston Museum of Natural Science team is very dedicated to this process, and we are proud to work with an organization that is committed to long-term change and provides such a valuable resource to the Houston community and its visitors,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES -Chairman said in the press release.

Those looking for more autism-friendly options can visit IBCEES ‘free online resource, AutismTravel.com, which contains a list of certified autism identification centers across the country. The Houston Children’s Museum and the Space Center Houston are also listed on the website as Certified Autism Centers.

The HMNS is located at 5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston.

Rebecca Hennes reports on news from the community.