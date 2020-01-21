advertisement

The brain behind a scam without multiple Indian call centers pleaded this week in Houston guilty of the operation that billowed thousands of millions of dollars for several years. The callers presented themselves as IRS tax recipients and other government officials.

The Houston court handcuffs a kingpin from a call center. How to keep others away from your money.

The fraudulent overseas call center boss who has misled thousands of millions of dollars pleaded guilty earlier this month in a federal court in Houston.

Hitesh Madhubhai Patel, 43, from Ahmedabad, India, admitted to operating a call center for years using fraudulent tactics to scam up to $ 65 million from thousands of unsuspecting victims. Call center operators often act as US government officials trying to collect a debt, sometimes specifically targeting South Asian immigrants and the elderly.

Patel was one of the 25 people convicted so far in the schedule.

FOR TENDERERS: International kingpin sentenced to 3 April

“They used different schemes to mislead frightened individuals over the phone by tapping into their worst fears – that they would be deported, and they would encounter other problems with the US government or state or local law enforcement,” former assistant attorney General Leslie Caldwell said in 2016.

All the defendants were ordered to pay millions of dollars in refunds, although Patel’s sentence is scheduled for April 3. He is confronted with a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Chron.com collected some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on recognizing and avoiding scammers online and over the phone. View the tips in the gallery above.

