The Houston Astros have a long list of candidates who are eligible for their leadership position

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The Astros are approaching the search for a manager, but who will it be?

At the Houston Sports Awards, Astros owner Jim Crane said Tuesday he hoped to have contacted reporters. Crane also hopes to narrow the list of candidates this weekend and make a decision by early next week.

The Astros is reportedly considering various options. Here is a list of potential Astros managers.

Brad Ausmus: Former Astros player, headed the Angels 2019

Jeff Bannister: Local from Houston, headed the Rangers 2015-2018

Joe Espada: Astros Bench Trainer from 2018

John Gibbons: Most recently managed Toronto 2015-2018

Dusty Baker: Successful player and manager, most recently made the Nationals 2016-2017

Eduardo Perez: Former MLB player, ESPN broadcaster, former Astros Bank coach in 2013

Buck Showalter: Successful manager with several teams, most recently the Orioles 2010-2018

Will Venable: Up-and-coming trainer name, current 3rd basic trainer for the Cubs

