If you have ever wondered what it would be like to become the hero of the world’s most famous love story and shout from your famous balcony “why art (then enter the name of interest)”), this is your chance.

Airbnb offers a couple the opportunity to spend Valentine’s Day at the Casa Di Giulietta (Juliet’s house) in Verona, once the property of the Del Capello family who, according to some, inspired the Capulets in Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare.

Although Shakespeare never specified where Juliet lived in “fair Verona”, the 14th-century mansion attracts tourists who want to honor Shakespeare’s iconic and ill-fated heroine and take selfies under the balcony where the allegedly immortal line has been reportedly beginning starting “O Romeo, Romeo! ”

Couples will have to prove their own ability with the pen, share their own love story with competition organizers and convince them why they would be the perfect guests.

AIRBNB

The walls of Casa Di Giulietta are covered with love notes written by romantic pilgrims.

Delivered

The romantic comedy Letters to Juliet 2010 took place in Verona.

The winning couple sits down for a candlelight dinner, prepared by chef Giancarlo Perbellini with two Michelin stars, takes a Romeo and Juliet-inspired tour of Verona with a professional photographer on hand to deliver enviable photographic evidence before spending the night to bring into a medieval bedroom furnished with the bed designed by Renzo Mongiardino that was shown in the 1968 film version of Franco Zeffirelli’s famous piece.

“This stay gives a couple a unique opportunity to celebrate their love in what is perhaps the most romantic home in the history of literature,” said Giacomo Trovato, general manager of Airbnb for Italy.

AIRBNB

The winning couple is treated to a meal prepared by chef Giancarlo Perbellini, two Michelin stars.

However, they will stop their work. Casa Di Giulietta receives thousands of letters every year from lovestruck and heartbroken people – many simply directed at “Juliet, Verona” – and the winning couple is expected to read and answer some of the most recent.

The letters are usually answered by volunteers from the non-profit organization, the Juliet Club, often referred to as “Juliets secretaries”.

Residents of New Zealand must submit their submissions on the Airbnb website at 5.55 pm on February 17, 2020 at the latest.

No matter how romantic the stay may sound, guests hope that their experience does not mimic “star-crossed lovers”.

As Shakespeare wrote: “Because never was a story of more woe than that of Julia and her Romeo.”

