For the first time, Nigeria starts a reality TV show around the clock. “The ultimate love“It’s about finding your only true love.

For the first edition, a total of 16 strangers, consisting of eight men and eight women, will be on TV for 24 hours throughout the show. They take part in a range of locally inspired activities to test their tolerance as couples. Spectators choose their least loved couple each week.

Such as Big brother Naijathe show is determined by the media personality, Adesua Onyenokwe who is referred to as an “aunt”.

Aunt will keep the participants, who are called “love guests”, on the ground. She will also set up and manage a very strict daily schedule that will keep her busy and help nurture her newly found love.

The ultimate price is finding love, but there will be other delicious prizes too, including an all-cost traditional wedding ceremony and a fully furnished home, but that’s only if the winning couple decides to get married.

Ultimate Love is a 24-hour reality TV program rated 18 that allows viewers to see the participants in their element. However, there will be no cameras in the bathrooms and toilets.

The beautiful Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Oluwaseun will serve as the host for the TV show.

Photo credit: @ultimateloveng