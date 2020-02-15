LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – According to KTLA, a California family has a special memory of their 8-year-old daughter, whom she helped shape before her death, thanks to a music therapy team in the hospital.

Jaelyn Glaz died in June 2018, just a few days before she was nine. Before her death, a team of music therapy specialists at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, where she was treated for cancer for years, recorded her heartbeat. They worked with Jaelyn’s family to create a song that was dedicated to her and symbolized everything she stood for and loved.

Even though she was sometimes too weak to stand, Jaelyn loved to dance. She enjoyed the band Walk the Moon and was even allowed to dance with the lead singer when the band visited the hospital.

The new song “Jaelyn’s Heartbeat Song” plays for Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up And Dance”, which Jaelyn chose. Her last production included her heartbeat, which served as the drum beat of the song and contains the slogan for the Disney film “Lilo and Stitch”: “Ohana means family. Family means that nobody is left behind or forgotten. “

The UCLA Medical Center has been making this type of music recordings for end of life patients for four years.

Ratna Behal, a pediatrician in the hospital, said music often plays a role in a family’s healing process.

“Music is, I can’t even tell you how it affected our patients,” she said. “It’s really so fundamental to taking care of these children and the whole family.”

For Jaelyn’s family, her song did just that.

“Music was also something that got her through the difficult times,” said Jaelyn’s mother Jackie Glaz.

Jackie Glaz gets emotional every time she hears her daughter’s heartbeat. But she is lucky that, unlike so many other families who lose their loved ones, she still has part of her daughter.

At the end of last year, Jaelyn’s family returned to their favorite spot on the Hawaiian beaches to spread their ashes in the ocean. They celebrated their lives by playing their song.

