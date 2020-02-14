Megan Foxwho played in Jennifer’s underestimated body returns to horror Until death, Millennium Media’s top-class horror thriller by the director S. K. valley ScreenDaily reports that the company is switching to EFM

“Until death tells the story of Emma (Fox), who remains tied to her dead husband in a pathetic vengeance and has to survive two hired killers on her way to finish the job.”

Jason Carvey wrote the screenplay “Blood List” and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman, The Conjuring 2 and their upcoming sequels) will produce for Millennium Media together with Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Rob Van Norden.

Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger from Millennium Media.

Production is scheduled to begin in March at Nu Boyana Studios in Sofia, Bulgaria.