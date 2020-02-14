Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired distribution rights worldwide honeydew, THR reported for the first time today, and the film is expected to go on sale this month on the European film market.

From the director Devereux Milburn and producers Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson, the film stars Sawyer Spielberg in his introductory role alongside Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley,

Honeydew is described as a “feverish horror film” in rural New England.

Strange cravings and hallucinations occur in a young couple after seeking shelter in the house of an aging farmer and her peculiar son.

Justin Timms, co-founder of Yellow Veil Pictures, said in a statement: “We are excited to launch Devereux Milburn’s vision at this year’s EFM. With the tones of De Palma’s frenetic cut and sound design that have been brought into a modern context, Honeydew plunges you into a nightmare that is sure to satisfy all desires for a fresh, stylish hillbilly horror. “

Milburn describes the film as “modern Hansel and Gretel history”.