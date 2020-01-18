The hoops of ODU women improve to 4-1 while playing a conference

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Despite scoring only two points in the third quarter, the women’s basketball team Old Dominion (14-3, 4-1 C-USA) defeated Marshall (7-10, 2-4 C- US) on Saturday afternoon , 57-46. Sophomore Ajah Wayne recorded her second consecutive double-double, scoring 19 points and 11 rebounds while leading the team in scoring.

“It was really good to walk outside and see the stands full. We don’t just win this game, “said head coach Nikki McCray. “I’m just so grateful that fans will notice it and come out. We just have to keep doing our part. Again, we are not where we want to be, but we are getting better.”

advertisement

The Monarchs had a good start and took a six point lead over Marshall after 10 minutes of play. ODU shot 50 percent the first quarter, the best quarter of the field all afternoon. The Monarchs picked up the pace in the second quarter and scored 19 points, led by Amari Young and Aziah Hudson with six points respectively. ODU took the break with a lead of 36-24 over the thunderous herd.

Momentum changed after returning from the changing rooms. The Thundering Herd defeated ODU 14-2, which was emphasized by its 14-0 scoring percentage to tie the ball game after the third quarter. A Taylor Edwards line-up in the first minute of the game in the second half was the only field goal the Monarchs scored the entire third quarter. Nine of Marshall’s 14 third quarter points were scored on Monarch sales. The two C-USA teams entered the final period, 38-38. Marshall opened those final 10 minutes of play with a layup to take the lead. ODU responded with a 13-0 scoring run, which ended with 4:25 left in regulation. Scoring then continued to switch back and forth, with ODU finishing at the top with 19 fourth quarter points to the eight digits of the Herds with one digit. Wayne earned seven boards and scored nine points in that 10-minute time frame.

“I thought we had a good start. Then we hit a patch where we turned the ball around seven times in that third quarter. That’s where they scored, and we had no momentum. Taylor (Edwards) was wrong for most of the game. She dictates tempo for us and when she is not on the floor it hurts us because of her ability to increase the pace. “

Eight Monarchs contributed to the overall score, while three players in Young, Wayne and Edwards put down double-digit performances. ODU struggled from the free-throw line, shot only 46 percent and hit 14-for-30.

Next one

The Monarchs travel to the Sunshine State to play on FIU on Thursday, January 23 and FAU on Saturday, January 25.

.

advertisement