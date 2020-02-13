Ash Wednesday service and all public masses for the next two weeks in Hong Kong were canceled due to the corona virus.

The threat of COVID-19 – the novel coronavirus that killed over 1,100 people in mainland China – has forced Catholic leaders in Hong Kong to cease church activity for the next two weeks, UCANews reported.

Cardinal John Tong, apostolic administrator of Hong Kong, said the next two weeks were “a crucial time to quell the epidemic.” He urged everyone “not to panic” and “to deepen our trust in God and to implement our Christian love for us” neighbors and all people. “

When Hong Kong got cases of COVID-19, the diocese advised priests and ward members on how best to protect themselves – wearing surgical masks, handing communion by hand and not directly into their mouths and keeping a safe distance from others , It was also said that those who are afraid to become infected with the virus or even have a mild cold will be released from the obligation to attend Sunday’s fair. The diocese began broadcasting a mass live on the Internet.

“In addition to fulfilling our commitment to the fair by attending the fair online, receiving Holy Communion spiritually, meditating on the scriptures, or saying the rosary, we can do more to ensure the health of our families at home, especially the elderly and children. Cardinal Tong said in the new statement.

As the worldwide fear of the disease increases, the diocese decided to suspend all public masses on Sundays and weekdays from February 15 to 28 and to cancel the Ash Wednesday liturgy on February 26, Cardinal Tong said on February 13 pastoral letter.

Hong Kong, which has open borders with China, has reported approximately 50 confirmed cases and one death.

In the statement, Tong urged 500,000 Catholics in Hong Kong to “help each other exchange materials for epidemics, live the virtues of faith, hope, and love for the gospel, and pray for one another.

“May the Lord, upon the intercession of our Blessed Virgin Mary, listen to our prayers that the epidemic will soon disappear and grant us health and wellbeing,” he concluded.

UCANews reported that the densely populated area of ​​7.4 million people is “on high alert to control the virus as thousands have come from mainland China to avoid the infection.”

As part of an extensive effort to stop the outbreak, Hong Kong has established a number of mass quarantine camps to isolate the victims.

The government, led by Carrie Lam, has already called on local residents to criticize the establishment of quarantine camps in residential areas.

The new mandatory quarantine rules came into effect on February 8. People who came from the mainland had to be quarantined for 14 days to contain outbreaks in the community.

“We will provide relief as much as possible to ensure that people keep the quarantine order and stay at home,” said Lam.

So far, around 2,200 people have been accommodated in quarantine camps in Hong Kong.

There were protests against the government’s decision to use a heritage lodge at the Jao Tsung-I Academy as a quarantine camp. Key goods prices have skyrocketed, and a number of medical masks have appeared, the intelligence agency reported. The residents searched supermarkets and pharmacies. One resident complained that “unscrupulous dealers have increased the masks by almost 50 times”.

Schools in Hong Kong will continue to close until March 16, and the government has given officials the opportunity to work from home by February 23.