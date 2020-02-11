The Hong Kong Catholic Church has issued strict guidelines for attending the Mass in response to the corona virus in China. Believers are obliged to wear masks, pay attention to hygiene and keep a certain distance.

In order to avoid gathering people in closed places as much as possible, the diocese has now exempted all believers who are afraid of contracting the virus or who are even mildly ill from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. At the same time, a live stream of the fair is provided so that it can be viewed on the computer. Those who follow Mass in this way can receive Holy Communion “spiritually” and more physically.

Another option suggested by the diocese is to meditate at home on Sunday liturgical readings and to pray the rosary.

According to government instructions, the diocese did not ask believers who have visited a region affected by the coronavirus or who have traveled abroad or who have come into contact with people suspected of being infected with the coronavirus Participate in the fair and stay isolated for 14 days.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, that the disease bears the name COVID-19.

“Up to this morning at 6 a.m. in Geneva, 42,708 confirmed cases were reported in China. Tragically, we have now recorded 1,000 deaths – 1,017 people in China have been killed by this virus. Most of the cases and most deaths are in Hubei Province, Wuhan. “

Ghebreyesus said there are 393 cases in 24 countries and one death outside of China.

He said he had informed the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and the two “agreed to use the power of the entire UN system in response.”

“Today, we also activated a UN crisis management team led by [Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program] Dr. Mike Ryan,” he said. “This will help WHO focus on the health response while the other agencies can contribute their expertise to take into account the wider social, economic and development impact of the outbreak so that we can all work on our strengths.”

He said a vaccine could be ready in 18 months and in the meantime it is important that individuals work together to prevent the virus from spreading. For this purpose, he advised people