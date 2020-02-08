<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cdonald-trump%2Corgan-pipe-cactus-national-monument%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Ctohono-oodham-nation%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Fborder-issues&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

TUCSON – The contractor who will build President Donald Trump’s border wall in southwest Arizona started this week with blasting in a place the O’odham consider sacred to clear the way for newer, higher barriers west of Lukeville ,

US Customs and Border Guard have confirmed that the contractor has begun to blow up Monument Hill at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument “to prepare for the construction of a new border wall system on the Roosevelt Reserve.”

The Roosevelt Reserve is a 60 foot federally owned area along the Arizona border.

Since construction began in August, crews have cleared this 60-foot swath and relocated certain plants, including the state’s legendary saguaro, to other parts of the national park.

Monument Hill is located west of the Lukeville border crossing and is partially within the 60-foot reserve. The other part is on the Mexican side of the border.

“The controlled detonation is targeted and will continue intermittently for the rest of the month,” the border agency said in a statement. “US Customs and Border Guard will continue to have an environmental monitor during these activities and during ongoing clearing activities.”

Monument Hill is one of several sites of archaeological and cultural importance to the O’odham that are on the way of building the border wall.

Tohono O’odham Nation leader Ned Norris Jr. declined to comment on the blasting on the hill.

During a local visit in January with Norris and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz, the tribe’s historic conservation officer spoke about its importance to the people of O’odham.

“According to the information we were able to collect, this hill was used by Hia-Ced O’odham for religious ceremonies,” said Peter Steere. “This is also a place where the Apache raided out here. When the Apache warrior was killed, his body was placed on this hill.”

He added that the tribe is able to trace mentions of the hill that go back hundreds of years. They found possible clues in letters from Father Eusebio Kino, the famous Jesuit missionary who missionized the area in the late 17th century.

The tribe has documented information about the mountain from the elders of O’odham as well as archaeologists who worked in the region.

“We found a few places with bone fragments up here,” said Steere.

During the meetings of the leaders of the Tohono O’odham Nation and Customs and Border Guards, “the nation asked them to stop working on this hill and they continued to work on the hill,” he said.

Grijalva, chairman of the House Natural Resource Committee, will hold a hearing later this month to discuss the impact of border wall construction on these sacred sites, his office said.

Southwest Valley Constructors of Albuquerque, New Mexico, received a $ 646 million order from the federal government to build 63 miles of fencing in the Pima and Cochise counties.

The crews have been in operation since August and have replaced the 11-mile chain link fences or vehicle barriers east of the Lukeville border crossing with the new 30-foot bollards.

Work is currently underway to replace fences 32 miles older west of the port of entry. This is the area that includes Monument Hill, as well as Quitobaquito Springs, the only natural water source for tens of kilometers and an important archaeological site.

The nation is asking Customs and Border Protection to set up a two-mile buffer zone around Quitobaquito and five other locations along the Arizona border. The proposed zone would not include a wall structure, but would be supplemented by additional technology.

