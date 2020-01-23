The Holocaust Forum and the US elections provide Israel with the perfect platform to promote the annexation of the Jordan Valley - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley a week before the elections last September, this was seen as a last-minute trick to distract attention from his upcoming corruption charges and tempt religious-Zionist voters, get rid of the Yamina legal alliance with Likud.

The Prime Minister presented a map to be attached, but the plan sparked little public debate at home or abroad and was swallowed up by the rest of the campaign.

This campaign came and went, followed directly by another, and Netanyahu sticks to its message: The support of United States President Donald Trump gives Israel a rare opportunity to annex the Jordan Valley, leaving voters with the Prime Minister near the White House and should keep the Republicans in power. The election numbers were not affected, and Netanyahu’s right block still does not have the majority to save the prime minister from trial. Nevertheless, Netanyahu has planted the idea in public awareness.

The World Holocaust Forum, held in Jerusalem this week, provides an opportunity to make the annexation headlines again, knowing that the many leaders who remembered the 6 million who died in the Holocaust are, honor, will not spoil the event by criticizing Israel’s appetite for land. Netanyahu and his supposed political rival Benny Gantz, who hosted photo ops in the Jordan Valley with top people from his Kahol Lavan party and promised to support annexation “with international approval”, have won an enthusiastic supporter of this idea.

On Friday, the right-wing editor Makor Rishon, Hagai Segal, and Gantz quoted Gantz as saying that he wanted Jordanian and European approval for annexation, not just American one. Gantz knows that King Abdullah and the EU do not recognize the extension of Israeli law to the Jordan Valley, but he will not be able to hide behind it forever. This thin flak jacket is tattered.

It appears that Israel is headed for the annexation of the Jordan Valley, a largely desolate area that few Israelis visit, but one that is considered strategically important. The timing is transparent: Trump is running for one year for re-election and is therefore keen to maintain inquiries from Jerusalem. Netanyahu is not doing anything new here.

Israel has always tried to take advantage of such situations to take diplomatic advantage out of Washington. United States President Harry Truman recognized the Jewish state a few minutes after his declaration in 1948, against the will of his secretary of state and senior government official, because he ran in a weak election and needed the support of Jewish voters and donors.

On the current political map in Israel, there is a solid majority for the annexation of the Jordan Valley, which includes the entire right bloc, Avigdor Lieberman and now Kahol Lavan. It can hardly be remembered that a few years ago Netanyahu was against annexation in the West Bank and insisted on maintaining the status quo. He argued that unilateral moves would harm Israel. But the settlers did not give in. They directed a majority in the Likud to their side and offered their time until Netanyahu was weak and needed them.

Now Gantz has also switched from the “center left” to the annexationist right. If a unified government is formed after the elections, the annexation of the Jordan Valley will be high on the agenda and will pass, even if leftist Knesset members in Kahol Lavan are given the freedom to vote at will.

The left side is also divided. After all, the idea of ​​annexing the Jordan Valley was first brought up by Yigal Allon of Labor in the famous plan to divide the West Bank, which he proposed in the early stages of the Israeli occupation. The settlements in the Jordan Valley were founded by the Labor governments until the political turmoil of 1977 that brought the Likud to power. The statement by Amir Peretz, head of the Labor Gesher, refusing to assist Gantz in the annexation was fairly mild, ensuring that the “vital security measures” for Israel were mentioned.

Meretz and the Common List of Arab Parties were expected to be more opposed, but this opposition makes Gantz look more like a nationalist than a leftist. MK Ahmad Tibi’s warning to Gantz that the Kahol Lavan chief, if he supports the annexation, will remain in the opposition did not alarm the former chief of staff of the army.

The annexation of the Jordan Valley has been part of Netanyahu’s position for decades: the West Bank and the Golan Heights are Israel’s “defensive wall” that must not be abandoned. Before any annexation statements, he spoke about security control in the Jordan Valley in a future deal with the Palestinians. If he applies Israeli law there or only takes a political and diplomatic step that was followed by his successors, he will have had his greatest success after more than a decade of existence and stagnation in the peace process.

Israel will use security grounds to justify annexation and to mention the small number of Palestinians living in the region. According to Peace Now, the map of Netanyahu would expand Israel by 1,236 square kilometers, 22.3 percent of the West Bank, which currently houses 13,000 Israeli settlers and 4,500 Palestinians.

Foreign governments complaining about the burial of the peace process and the two-state solution are informed that the application of Israeli law will not be an obstacle to future peace talks, as will the annexation of East Jerusalem in 1967 and the Golan Heights in 1967 The year 1982 did not preclude discussions about their division with the Palestinians and Syrians.

The Palestinian Authority’s outcry is currently of no interest to the international community, and the International Criminal Court in The Hague is having trouble reading long documents about violations of international law, as Noa Landau von Haaretz reported. If Trump and his campaign managers give Netanyahu the green light, it will be hard to see what would prevent Israel from legislating on the three voices required in the Knesset to enforce the area of ​​the Jordan Valley shown on the map under Israeli law and administration treat attached to the draft annex.

The only unfortunate party will be Jordan, which has the support of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Here the annexationists must be careful and creative in order to avoid a collapse of the peace agreement and the wide security margin that Israel has.

