The historic West Cork competition ends in Bandon's victory

advertisement

Bandon Grammar School

22

–

5

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí

History was written in Musgrave Park when two schools in West Cork challenged the opening round of the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Junior Cup with a victory that went to favorites Bandon GS after a mighty match.

advertisement

Shadrach Nnamani, Bandon Grammar, comes over to score an attempt against Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in Musgrave Park. Pic: Larry Cummins

The opening score of the game came after sixteen minutes when a great break by Shadrach Nnamani was continued by Conor Kinsella, who raced his way across the line.

Three minutes later, Nnamani used his power to score and Dylan Hicks converted.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí finished half at the top and excellent passing Daire Kingston saw the race to land.

A penalty at halftime came back from the upright, but Bheanntraí knocked to deny them a second attempt.

Early second half pressure from Bheanntraí failed to produce a score and from a short line-out, Nnamani caught the ball and gave it to Mitchell Connolly, who scored in the corner to make it 17-5.

Bandon added five more points when Nnamani switched from a line-out to ensure Bandon a trip to Crescent College Comp in the next round.

Bandon Grammar School: P Gaffney; B Spearman, A O’Reilly, P Symington, D Lynch; D hicks, D O’Cris; J O’Regan, M Connolly, M Laughlin McCann; R O’Callaghan, D Abat; S. Nnamani, B. Kingston, C. Miskella.

Substitutions: H Forsey, A McCarthy, E Higgins, J O’Brien, G O’Tuama-Pascual, J D’Alton, J Kingston, CO O’Sullivan, J. L’Strange, C. Ryan.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí: O Wiseman; M O’Donovan, Ciaran O Sullivan, Daire Kingston, Joey O’Sullivan; R Fitzgerald, P Cronin; D Cotter, D McSweeney, B Tooher; J. O’Donoghue, F. Barry; Jack Ward, C. Murnane, L. Mulhall.

Substitutions: L Kelleher, A Hurley, P O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan, C O’Brien, R O’Shea, D O’Brien, C Lee, S Scully.

Referee: S Kierans (MAR).

advertisement