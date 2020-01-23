The Hindu International Education Fair on January 25

advertisement

Students looking for a unique opportunity to communicate with universities and consular officials from around the world can visit The Hindu International Education Fair, which will be held on January 25 from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm at Taj Vivanta Hyderabad in Begumpet.

In addition to seminars on education in the UK, Australia and France, the fair would provide educational institutions around the world with information on various topics. Participants would also have the opportunity to take false Graduate Record Exams (GRE) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) at no cost.

The grant will hold premier foreign universities, visa advisors, providers of educational loans and informational sessions. Regional bank partner for the event is State Bank of India, while Manya is test prep partner and New India Assurance is the overseas insurance sponsor.

To register for the scholarship, contact Ramana Reddy at 98661-18581 or go to www.thehindu.com/ief2020.

