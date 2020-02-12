In Kochi there is a three-day workshop on the raw materials market at six B-schools, which is organized by the Hindu BusinessLine Club.

The workshops familiarize the students with the concept of commodity markets in a practical way, with experts offering a live demonstration of the commodity market interface.

The workshops for B-schools are operated by the MCX Investor Protection Fund.

Shrikant Koundinya, Vice Vice President of Training & Education, MCX, led the workshops and explained various aspects of the raw materials market to the students. He said the commodities market was set up for hedgers who were trying to minimize the price risk.

More than 300 raw materials (physical and derivatives) were traded on the market every day.

When asked questions from students, he said that fluctuations in the commodities market could also affect the stock markets. There were also potential risks in the commodity markets, but the exchange guaranteed the contract.

The workshop in the city was held at the Albertian Institute of Management (AIM), the Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), the Toc-H Institute of Science & Technology (TIST) and the Royal Institute of Management (BRIM) in Bhavan , Two more workshops are planned for Thursday at the Federal Institute for Science and Technology (FISAT) and at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.