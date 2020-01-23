advertisement

A homeless man jailed for stealing victims of the terrorist attack in the Manchester Arena is again in prison after violating the conditions of his early release.

Chris Parker was celebrated as a hero after the atrocity. Strangers donated more than £ 50,000 to take him off the streets after claiming he ran into the venue to help immediately after the explosion.

In fact, he was a heartless thief who was stolen by those affected and desperate. In 2018, he was detained for four years and three months.

He was released about half of his sentence, but on January 8, the police publicly appealed to the public to track him down, saying that he had violated the conditions of his release.

He has now been tracked down and Department of Justice officials confirmed the M.E.N. This Parker is now in custody again.

Surveillance cameras restored by the police showed Parker walking around in the foyer of the arena amidst the dying and injured before looking through his pockets.

Chris Parker was jailed in January 2018

(Image: PA)

He was arrested and admitted in January 2018 to having stolen a Pauline Healey handbag whose 14-year-old granddaughter Sorrell Leczkowski was killed in the atrocity.

The then 33-year-old also stole an iPhone from a teenager who, for legal reasons, cannot be named, and took photos of the wounded.

Prosecutors said Parker provided “limited support” to the injured, but the Manchester Crown Court heard that he “equally” took the opportunity to steal from people.

Not only did he admit two thefts, he also pleaded guilty to fraud after beating Mrs. Healey’s stolen bank card at a McDonald’s in between 23 and 26 May – days after the 22 deaths that followed Manchester had used.

Arena hero Chris Parker is behind bars again

(Image: MEN Media)

After his appearance in court, a GoFundMe page was closed to help him and thousands of donors were able to request a refund.

Earlier this month, GMP went public to assist Parker in the search. He violated the conditions of his release.

The force refused to confirm that he had been called back to prison. A spokesman for the Justice Department said, however, that he was now in custody again.

