The 'heartbreaking' loss of the small home business after a burglary

advertisement

Four burglaries in four years have cost a few their small housing company and they have struggled to finish their clients’ houses.

Paul and Pascale Hennessey founded Park Homes five years ago. They make small houses and modular houses with three employees of buildings in Kainga, just north of Christchurch.

advertisement

While the couple took a five-day vacation with their toddler son Kye, burglars escaped for $ 75,000 worth of goods from their buildings.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Pascale Hennessey and her husband Paul were shocked when they discovered that locks were broken and that containers in their Park Homes company were stripped of valuable things.

The trek included specialized tools and equipment, interior design and equipment, and items for their own home that they hoped to finish.

READ MORE:

* Why we took out a $ 55K loan to build our own little house

* Small houses score high on comfort, quality and value

* Women admit to tidying up vacation homes in Christchurch

* Fraudsters who target Facebook users who want small houses

At the same time, neighboring buildings of another construction company were broken into, while the shooting of an animal in an adjacent paddock was linked to the same offenders.

delivered

Park Homes makes small houses and larger modular houses.

Although insured, the Hennessys will only be paid a third of their loss, partly because the goods were stored in sealed transport containers.

Pascale Hennessey said they would finish the two houses they are working on, but then they would close the doors despite the fact that they were ready for a year. She described the events as heartbreaking.

“Since the start, we have been burgled at least once a year. We hope to cover the loss ourselves without corporate debt – we will sell what we can to ensure that we can finish the houses we started.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

One of the padlocks broke during the last attack.

“But we realized that we just could not continue with the company without getting into a difficult financial situation.”

This meant canceling the work that would have supported them and their staff, which they had to let go, Hennessey said.

“That’s the worst part. Our employees all have to find work, and they have their own families. We both also have to find new work.

delivered

A completed little cottage from Park Homes.

“There is a lot of fall-out and many people have been affected. We hope that these people (the burglars) can be bought in court.”

The couple received a lot of support from current and former customers and was also crowdfunding to finish the houses, she said. They also have a completed little house that they can sell.

The police said they had no clues, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

The Hennesseys were cleaned up when their Park Homes company was broken into at Christmas.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that break-ins of both properties were reported around Christmas time. She said the investigation continued after officers visited the scene and conducted forensic tests and asked anyone with information to contact the police.

Hennessey said the company had been a labor of love in many ways, and after three decades in the industry, her husband wanted to keep costs and margins low to deliver an affordable product.

They had managed to refine their product and she was doing very well, she said. The previous burglaries had been smaller, but this time “they took everything they could”.

“We had security cameras and a secure garden and locked gates – we really couldn’t do much more.”

Hennessey believed that the burglary was a professional task because the thieves could dodge the security cameras and had to make several trips.

“We put our heart and soul into it and we loved it.

delivered

Pascale Hennessey is preparing a house for display.

“But we have experienced earthquakes and all kinds in this city and we will be fine as a family. If the worst comes, we can live in a caravan, so we still have a roof over our heads.”

advertisement