Ammar Dahab overcame borders and mastered enormous challenges. He was the first hearing impaired architectural engineer in the Arab world.

He did so with the support of the City of Sharjah for Humanitarian Aid (SCHS) and with a grant that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and ruler of Sharjah.

The Sudanese citizen Ammar was born with a permanent hearing impairment and was able to overcome it with his brilliant mind. His interest in sketching began when he was five and became his gateway to the architecture college, where he received a bachelor’s degree. He contested the rejection of the admissions committee in order to achieve his goal. He convinced her that he would take responsibility for his studies.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, his mother Um Ammar said: My son was born with a hearing impairment, which became an obstacle to communication until I enrolled him in kindergarten and the Hope School for hearing-impaired children at SCHS. He learned sign language and gained writing skills in Arabic and English. He graduated from high school with good grades, which later enabled him to enter the College of Architecture, which was his dream. “

“Please give me an opportunity”

When Ammar applied to the College of Engineering at the University of Sharjah, he had to go through a meeting with the technical committee that approved the approval. One of the committee members tried to stop Ammar from studying this specialization after learning that he had a hearing loss and asked him to choose visual arts.

Ammar refused to give up his ambition and insisted on studying engineering. He asked the committee members to give him a paper and a pen, in which he wrote: “Please give me an opportunity … I can”. After watching the positive reaction on their faces, he asked the committee chair to give him access to a semester to prove his ability.

Ammar did very well in the first semester, which allowed him to complete the following levels and win the love and appreciation of his college colleagues and professors. The lecturers also asked Ammar to teach them sign language to help him better.

“I am proud of my strong-willed son who has achieved his ambition and demonstrated that disability can be a catalyst and an effective challenge to achieve the impossible architecture.

He also bought a car to save money after getting his license and starting his own business, “said the proud mother.

“One of the challenges that Ammar faced during his academic life was the absence of sign language interpreters at the university, especially in the first year. The Sharjah ruler then founded the Mawarid Center to provide students with determination training at the University of Facilitating Sharjah The center provided sign language translators who make it easier for the group to join the majors they want, “said Um Ammar.

