Two years ago, headmistress Sarah Schecter, Ph.D., found that the father of three of her students needed a kidney.

Nate Jones is the father of Aaron, Sydney, and William, students at Oakridge School in Arlington, Texas.

“It sounded really bleak,” said Schecter of the WFAA in Dallas.

Although Schecter did not know the children’s father personally, he felt that God wanted her to donate her kidney to him. “I know that sounds strange because I’m not the type who hears God’s voice, but I just felt called to give him my kidney. I didn’t want to. It wasn’t on my list of things to do. So I just always thought that someone else would give him a kidney and that it would work … But it was always important to me that I was the person who did it. “

During the 2018 Christmas break, Schecter spoke to her family about what was important to her. They responded by encouraging them. Then, in March 2019, Schecter let herself test whether she was a match. She was. “In a way, why shouldn’t I be? Then why shouldn’t it fit perfectly since God put it on my heart?” She said.

Her church and others prayed for her a month before the operation. Schecter focused on Psalm 118: 24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and rejoice in it. “The operation was a success for both the donor and the recipient.

Jones said he didn’t know how to pay Schecter back. Schecter said to him, “There is something bold for you to do. God will give it to you. You now have a good kidney. Just go forward and do what you have to do.”

Many were amazed at Schecter’s enormous gift to a man in need. “The truth is, I am a normal person. I once listened to God and went through…” she said. “I wish I had listened to God more. Who knows what exciting adventures I would have done if I had done more would have listened? “

