Grow up. We disagreed with many of Obama’s actions and inactivities, but we respected the POTUS coat. They are too hateful and immature to understand that we don’t have to ALL agree in a republic, but we MUST respect each other.

President Trump was obviously not your choice, but over $ 63 million of us voted for him and supported his policies. He took more positive action for our country than any other POTUS, although he was examined, harassed and even spied on long before he was sworn in.

You must realize that the despicable deeds by Pelosi et al. Make the fence sitters solid Trump supporters. The November elections will be a red stroke.

George Miske

Lake Shore Cottages