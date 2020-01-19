The “happiest country” No. 1 in the world also has one of the highest suicide rates - economists have a theory of why

advertisement

Finland was number 1 in 156 countries in the World Happiness Report 2019, followed by Denmark, Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The US ranked 19th. The top countries ranked high in all key happiness factors: care, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income, and good governance.

Finland was No. 1 among 156 countries in 2019, followed by Denmark and Norway.

“Governments define the institutional and political framework in which individuals, companies and governments operate,” the authors wrote. “The connections between government and happiness work in both directions: what governments do affects happiness, and vice versa, the happiness of citizens in most countries determines what kind of government they support.”

advertisement

The “World Happiness Report” surveyed 1,000 inhabitants per country by the Gallup research organization. If necessary, Gallup obtains permission from national, regional and local governments. “Happier people are not only more concerned with politics and elections, they are also more likely to vote for incumbent parties,” the report concludes. The report was prepared by the United Nations Network for Sustainable Development Solutions in collaboration with the Ernesto Illy Foundation.

Finland is also at the top of the Better Life Index of the Organization for Economic Cooperation in terms of education, skills, subjective well-being and above average in terms of income and wealth, employment and income, health status, environmental quality, personal security. social connections, living and work-life balance, but including civic engagement. With 7.6 out of 10 points, they rate their general satisfaction with life as significantly higher than the OECD average of 6.5, the Paris-based research institute said.

Around 70% of 15- to 64-year-olds have a paid job in Finland, which is above the OECD average of 68%.

Finland has a well-educated population. About 1.7 million adults, or about 60% of the adult population, take part in adult education every year. Around 70% of 15- to 64-year-olds have paid work, which is above the OECD average of 68%. “In Finland, 88% of adults aged 25 to 64 have completed upper secondary education, which is above the OECD average of 78%,” it said. Life expectancy at birth is almost 82 years, two years above the OECD average of 80 years.

However, the OECD indicated that the average annual net adjusted household disposable income is $ 29,943, which is below the OECD average of $ 33,604. The top 20% of the population in Finland earn almost four times as much as the bottom 20%. However, the inequality gap is still significantly smaller than in other EU countries. Finland, which has long dark winters, also has one of the highest suicide rates in the world (11.6 per 100,000 people compared to 10.1 in the US).

A study published in the Peer Review Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization in 2011 had a theoretical suicide and life satisfaction rate. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the University of Warwick in England, and Hamilton College in New York examined US states with high suicide rates and quality of life. They speculated that closing the inequality gap could lead to more comparisons and despair among neighbors, family members and employees.

Most people report that they feel worst at the same time in their lives: their lowest ebb beat when they hit 50.

– David Blanchflower from Dartmouth College

Another study published this week said that happiness is equally affected by age. “There is growing evidence worldwide that adults in their prime have problems, especially if they are poorly educated,” Dartmouth College economist David Blanchflower wrote in a study released on Monday. “This is particularly evident in the United States, where the number of deaths from despair, especially drug poisoning and suicide, has increased rapidly.”

Blanchflower examined 41 countries using multiple data sets to show how the accident reached a high point in the middle of life. What he found was similar in all countries: people were lowest when they reached 50.

“Many people hurt,” he wrote. “All of this happens with unemployment rates at historic lows in many countries with rates below 4%, including the Czech Republic (2.2%), Germany (3.1%), Hungary (3.5%), Israel (3.4 %), Japan (2.4%); Malta (3.4%); Iceland (3.5%); Mexico (3.6%); the Netherlands (3.5%), Norway (3.9%), Poland (3.2%), South Korea (3.5%), the USA (3.5%) and the UK (3.8%). “

Source: “Misfortune and old age, a working paper by David Blanchflower

Blanchflower found an inverted happiness curve in 15 measurements of dissatisfaction, including despair, anxiety, sadness, insomnia, loneliness, fatigue, depression, tension, overload, and more. He put forward some theories as to what lies behind this “misfortune curve”: First, people learned to adapt to their strengths and weaknesses, he said, “and in middle life they overcome their impossible aspirations.”

The only group that started to decline in optimism in the 1970s were whites with lower degrees.

“Misfortune and Old Age”, a working paper by David Blanchflower

Second, people compare in the middle of life, but maybe in contrast to Instagram scrolling

FB, + 0.17%

Millennials don’t despair of their peers’ lives. In retrospect, they get a more accurate, contextual picture of people’s lives. You might think, “I saw school friends die and at some point appreciate my blessings in the remaining years,” he said.

Third, according to Blanchflower, studies indicate that optimistic people live longer and that “in the 1970s, both women and blacks became more optimistic because of rights enhancements, the only group that started to be less optimistic than less studied whites – or less than high school in those days – just when the first wave of manufacturing was declining. “

Source: “Misfortune and old age, a working paper by David Blanchflower

advertisement