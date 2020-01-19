The hand of God and the Soleimani miracle - opinion - Israel news

advertisement

The head of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, was a religious man, but no more than Rabbi Yoel Bin-Nun Makor Rishon. There a leader of the totally serious religious-Zionist movement, which shapes Israeli society more than any other movement, wrote that Soleimani was eliminated by the saint, blessed He.

Through detailed analysis, Bin-Nun provides evidence of God’s intervention in the attack and compares it to an event in the Book of Esther that describes how the Jews of Persia were saved from extermination. Bin-Nun notes that “Soleimani, like Haman, took the initiative to exterminate us” and that “Pentagon experts have suggested several options to their president, with the murder being the most extreme – something that was only theoretically raised They didn’t imagine that their president would choose that in his typical way. ”

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 56

Haaretz Weekly Ep.56

In other words, Donald Trump is the envoy of Israel’s God. This claim meets another claim known by religious Zionists: Benjamin Netanyahu is also God’s emissary.

I’m going to call it the “Soleimani Miracle” and hey, that’s my copyrighted term, the humble role God has given me as part of the Greater Miracle. Bin-Nun compares the Soleimani miracle with the great miracles of the founding of the State of Israel, the exodus from Egypt and of course the miracle of Purim in Persia.

Bin-Nun is convinced that all aspects of the Soleimani miracle testify to the existence of the hand of God, with people as messengers. He urges his readers to thank the miracle that God has done so that “this fact is recognized in Israel, perhaps all over the world, otherwise it is only more dramatic news”. The Soleimani miracle cannot be allowed to become a worldly event. It has to resonate in your consciousness.

A secular Israeli is isolated, surrounded by crazy religious fundamentalists. American evangelical Christians believe in Jesus’ redemption; The Shiites see the fourth caliph, Ali, as the only heir to Muhammad. and religious Zionists see Jewish settlement in the land of Israel as the beginning of salvation.

These fundamentalists besiege the worldly person; They are closer to each other than to him. They all long for divine salvation and strive to achieve it in the crowded and dirty country where this secular person lives, works, pays taxes, and raises children. They affect his life much more than he does hers. You are crazy. All of them.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

And they want war. On the way to their heaven on earth they will destroy the life of the secular person who just wants to be left alone. The Bin-Nun worldview is closer to that of Soleimani than mine, although Bin-Nun and I are both Jews because both of these views see the hand of God where it is not.

The Bin-Nun worldview becomes the dominant one in this country. The miracle that he experienced through his psychosis resonates in the collective consciousness. This belief is related to the violent attempt by Iranian-fed Shiite Islam to take over the Middle East and the insane evangelism that is pulling the strings of my country from America.

These people don’t see me. For me they are cut from the same fabric. They love and understand each other much more than they love me. You are my enemies.

advertisement