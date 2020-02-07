Becomes noble

The half-eaten Croydon phone booth

Delicious.

We are used to seeing destroyed phone booths, but not that way.

Along the North End pedestrian street in Croydon, just outside Ann Summers, you will come across a strange sight – a red phone that appears to have had two big bites taken from it.

The playful sculpture is appropriately called Bitten Phone Box – and it is the work of Whatshisname aka Sebastian Burdon from Wimbledon. It was created as part of Croydon’s Rise Festival 2018, and although it could be read as a commentary on the decline of traditional phone calls, the artist said the main reason he asked Bitten Phone Box was “to make people happy”. It definitely makes us smile.

Recently Whatshisname submitted designs for a sequel to Bitten Phone Box to Sculpture in the City – maybe we’ll get a second bite of these wonderful sculptures in summer 2020.

This section of Croydon is just the place for quirky sights. Less than five minutes’ walk away is London’s most boring plaque commemorating Croydon High Street’s two-meter expansion.

We are not sure whether this was installed with the same error as the Bitten Phone Box.

