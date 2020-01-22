advertisement

Katherine McLaughlin

January 22, 2020

A fantastic cast fight to save Nicolas Pesce’s poor horror retribution

A reboot of the American remake of Takashi Shimizu’s groundbreaking J-horror about a cursed house would not have been the most exciting opportunity. Yet we had reason to hope, with the material in the dark imaginative hands of writer-director Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother, Piercing).

The film opens in 2004, with continuous switches until 2006, in which stories are told in the main story in which detective Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough) begins her obsessive investigation into the multiple deaths on Reyburn Drive 44. She is new to the city and is after death of her husband the primary caretaker of son Burke (John J Hansen). Muldoon is warned by her new partner Goodman (Demián Bichir) not to enter the aforementioned building. Needless to say she’s not listening.

Both Goodman and Muldoon suffer recent losses and the film tackles its themes of sadness, hope and the deterioration of body and mind with images of decaying, stripped corpses, the appearance of Kayako and a new mind taking on a similar form. The tradition of the previous films is maintained and dirty hands come from everything, including the gloriously disguised barnet of John Cho. Cho plays a broker who has the cursed property in his books and is accompanied by Betty Gilpin as his pregnant wife. Genre favorites Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver and Frankie Faison also appear.

advertisement

The fantastic cast does its best with what they get, but due to the complicated and repetitive appearance of all too familiar images, the film is bubbling early, and only reaches out late in the game with an intriguing idea. Pesce knows The Grudge universe clearly inside and out and he brings some new elements into this beloved franchise, and yet it is never more than an overwhelming horror, leaning on too many basic jumps.

General release from Fri January 24

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFg6mhZbXEc (/ embed)

The Grudge

Directed by: Nicolas Pesce

Nicolas Pesce Cast: Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown

A house is haunted by a spirit that kills everyone who enters the place. The well-known horror situation is now being directed by Nicolas Pesce.

advertisement