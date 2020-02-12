At midday, when the Ave Maria bells rang against the sound of jackhammer and construction machinery on the streets of the Bronx, the parish-filled parish appeared in the courtyard of St. Lucy’s to celebrate the mass in honor of Our Lady of Lourdes their feast day.

St. Lucy’s is nicknamed “America’s Lourdes” and has one of the largest replicas of the grotto in France, in which the Blessed Mother appeared in 1839 St. Bernadette Soubirous.

This unique creation was the result of inspiration from Monsignor Pasquale Lombardo, the first pastor of the congregation, who was deeply moved by a visit to Lourdes in the mid-1930s. When he arrived home, he asked Italian artisan Gino Brandolini to design the grotto, which now stands high in the Bronx, as a place of prayer and healing for more than 20,000 visitors a year.

Nikolin Pergjini, the current pastor, began the tradition about 11 years ago to celebrate the mass in the grotto for the community at the feasts of Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of the Mountain. Carmel.

When the rain fell gently, the crowded courtiers honored the Blessed Mother on their feast day. The deep devotion and gratitude showed in the awe with which they carried themselves. Many of the participants are day and night visitors to the grotto, which has become an important part of the faith of this small Bronx community.

Water also flows from the rocks in the grotto – and although it is tap water from NYC, many claim that Our Lord has worked miracles through it that bring healing, both mentally and physically. The New York Archdiocese was never asked to investigate any of the allegations. But maybe it is the deep devotion and prayers that do the “miracles” regardless of the water itself … Either way, it is a place that moves hearts and enriches faith, and today it is a miracle in itself ,

Our Lady of Lourdes, please pray for us.

More information about St. Lucy and the grotto can be found on the website https://stlucybronx.org/.