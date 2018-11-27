The grieving SpongeBob inventor Stephen Hillenburg: animators and fans pay tribute online

advertisement

On Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced that Hillenburg died of ALS on Monday at the age of 57.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has died after fighting ALS. He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner for everyone at Nickelodeon, and his heart goes out to his entire family, ”said the network statement. “Steve is penetrated SpongeBob SquarePants With a unique sense of humor and innocence that has given generations of children and families joy everywhere. His extremely original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long remind of the value of optimism, friendship and limitless imagination. “

The animator announced a little over a year ago that he was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Although the disease progresses at different speeds, the ALS is ultimately fatal.

Hillenburg created “SpongeBob SquarePants” after working on Nickelodeon’s “Rocko’s Modern Life”. “SpongeBob” was a huge success, much to Hillenburg’s surprise.

“I thought we could get a season and a cult following, and it could be,” Hillenburg told the Washington Post in 2009 on the 10th anniversary of the SpongeBob TV run.

Instead, the cartoon became a pillar for a generation of children and developed into a permanent cultural touchstone. SpongeBob played the leading role in a 2004 film made, produced and directed by Hillenburg. The television series has been dubbed or subtitled in more than 60 languages. “SpongeBob” recently became a Broadway musical that was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

Fans and animation colleagues reacted to the news of Hillenburg’s death with stories about the continuing cultural relevance of “SpongeBob SquarePants”.

“This was a man who brought joy and love into the world,” tweeted Chris Nee, creator of the animated children’s series “Doc McStuffins”.

“A giant of cartoons has left us. A friendly, brilliant and hilarious genius that will be remembered forever for his creations, ”wrote Jorge R. Gutierrez, animator and director of the 2014 film“ The Book of Life ”.

Science fiction writer John Scalzi tweeted: “In today’s culture, SpongeBob and his bikini bottom friends are like few things ever do.”

Many fans referred to the cultural relevance of the series’ catchy title song.

“Once at school, a friend and I kept the SpongeBob song in our heads,” tweeted the author Celeste Ng. “My friend got out of the car and was still singing: ‘Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? ‘and a passing toddler on a tricycle was so excited that he “SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS!”

He helped capture the flash in a bottle by creating something so fun, unique, and yet so sincere and warm. We introduce children to such lovely characters and laugh at loud humor. Such a loss, but it helped create a classic that will live on forever. #spongebobsquarepants pic.twitter.com/9E2IEzmh1H

– Dave Scheidt (@DaveScheidt) November 27, 2018

I can’t tell you how often 🎶 “Ohhhhhh! … Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? / SpongeBob SquarePants! / It is absorbent and yellow and porous!

SpongeBob SquarePants! “🎶 races through my head at random moments. Immortality for #StephenHillenburg. Thank you & RIP. Pic.twitter.com/8qgAMF7Lye

– Molly Cantrell-Kraig (@ mckra1g), November 27, 2018

You know how creative you need to be to wake up and create a cartoon about a speaking sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea and will be relevant for more than 20 years

– Tony X. (@soIoucity), November 27, 2018

