A 25-year milestone is worth an extravagant celebration, especially when outstanding moments are recognized! Hence the dynamic kindergarten and primary school; Greenwood House school celebrated its 25th anniversary in Nigeria with joy, pomp and style.

The school celebrated Thursday, January 30th and Friday, January 31st with a large two-day event on the school grounds in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi. The theme of the anniversary was “past, present and future” because the event focused on the journey from the founding to the present as well as future plans for the school.

The excitement in the air was very clear when employees, dignitaries, alumni, friends and well-wishers were enthusiastic about the school’s progress so far. In fact, the event was proof of the school’s excellence. From the brilliant presentations by the students to the speeches of the parents to the testimonies of the alumni, the event was a roller coaster ride of emotions!

Even more special that day, as a co-founder and administrator, Dr. Titilola Ekua Abudu When she thought about the early days and shared her joy with the guests that they had reached this crucial milestone, she was very excited about what will come for the school and the students. With its clear plans, Greenwood House School is definitely one to watch out for!

It is no surprise that the school has achieved so much in the past 25 years, such as the accreditation of Cambridge International Examinations. British Council, Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN), and the Association of International School Teachers of Nigeria (AISEN), How impressive!

I don’t know anything about you, but we are amazed at the achievements of (later) Ms. Margaret Iyabo Durand and Dr. Ms. Titilola Ekua Abudu, who have successfully run an independent primary school since 1995! Providing an environment to encourage each student’s discovery of talent, develop mental strength and confidence, and develop the ability to live and work well with others.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there, as Greenwood House School celebrates its 25th anniversary throughout the year with a range of activities, including returning to the less privileged, donating books and toys, and renovating Eko Akete School. How exciting and selfless!

Hipp hurray! Congratulations to Greenwood House School.



