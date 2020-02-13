Three years after the brutal murder of his granddaughter Liberty German. Mike Patty RadarOnline.com says exclusively that he “wants to take the killer to court”.

Libby and her friend Abigail Williams, Feb. 13, disappeared near Monon Bridge in Delphi, Indiana on February 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day.

“We are ready to do anything to bring her killer to justice,” said Patty Radar on the anniversary of his 14-year-old granddaughter’s disappearance.

“We are still here. We are still fighting.”

Libby was hailed as a “heroine” after capturing the man who the police believe to have killed her and her friend in a Snapchat video using her cell phone.

A man in a blue jacket and jeans was recorded in a tape published by the police after the brutal murder that said “Down the Hill”.

“She was very kind,” said Patty about his granddaughter. “She was a very giving person, she was really respected and loved by all her classmates.”

He said the teenager didn’t want people to stop fighting for her and her friend.

“What Libby wants now is to help spread the message that her life is important.”

Patty told Radar that he believed the case would be resolved with the help of someone with information about the killings.

“It will strain the heart and mind of someone who knows how to call it. One day someone will come forward and they’ll get what they deserve.”

The grieving grandfather told Radar why he continues to talk about Libby and Abby.

“These girls deserve justice for their names. I think this is Libby looking down at us and saying, “Keep pushing, grandpa.”

