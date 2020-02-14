(Photo via Grand Canyon University / David Kadlubowski)

PHOENIX – Alessandro Lever scored 18 points when the Grand Canyon defeated Kansas City 71-66 in extra time on Thursday evening.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the antelope. Carlos Johnson scored 16 points and Lorenzo Jenkins had 12 points for the Grand Canyon (11-13, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference).

After the antelopes made 3 out of 10 3-pointers in regulation, they went 2 to 4 in extension, both marks came at favorable times. Blacksher hit a 3-pointer for a 68-64 lead with 1:56 and Isiah Brown was able to finish with a 3-pointer, 26 seconds before the end.

Rob Whitfield had 13 points for the Roos (12-14, 4-7). Jordan Giles added 12 points and Javan White scored 10.

UMKC made 5 out of 23 3-pointers and Grand Canyon scored 5 out of 14.

Grand Canyon made 28 of 36 free throws and UMKC made 3 of 8.

The Antelopes defeated Kansas City 69:66 on January 19.

The Grand Canyon will play Chicago State at home on Saturday. Kansas City will play in Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

