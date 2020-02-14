West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar raised questions on Thursday why he had received no notice of the meeting and sent a message to the Vice Chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University.

“Note 9 of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act was issued to VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay, which established a procedure for verifying its removal from VC’s office. His response under section 9 (7) of the law was obtained within 14 days and he can attend an oral hearing, ”the governor wrote on his official Twitter handle.

A letter to the Vice Chancellor, published by Raj Bhavan, said he could appear in person at the hearing on February 28 before the governor.

Mr Dhankhar had pointed out that four Ministers of State were invited to convene the university on February 14th.

“Chancellor who has the right to chair simply has no information! Where are we going? “The governor tweeted.

Fresh war of words

The show cause for the Vice Chancellor can trigger a new war of words between the ruling party of the state and the governor. Although the leadership of the Trinamool Congress did not respond, the vice chancellor said he would reply to the governor when he received the letter. “The convocation takes place as planned. The rules suggest that the Vice-Chancellor could direct the convocation in the absence of the Chancellor. The whole debate takes place on social media and in the media, ”said Mukhopadhyay.

Student protests

During the convening of Jadavpur University and the University of Calcutta, Mr. Dhankhar was unable to lead the ceremony due to student protests. Since taking over the governor’s responsibility, Mr. Dhankhar has repeatedly complained that the government has not shown him the due courtesy.

