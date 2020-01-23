The government warned that NZ should follow a cautious approach to corona virus

advertisement

The government is warned not to cross its fingers and just hope that the deadly corona virus does not arrive in New Zealand.

The National Party urges the government to take more proactive measures to ensure that the outbreak does not spread here and to give confidence to Kiwis.

AP

advertisement

The government is being encouraged to take more proactive measures, such as airport investigations, to ensure that the corona virus outbreak does not spread to New Zealand.

In the meantime, an infectious disease expert says that New Zealand should now take a “very precautionary approach.”

This week, the Ministry of Health confirmed that it was following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and that precautionary measures for screening had not been taken.

It closely monitored developments and had been in regular contact with the health and border sector to provide advice.

But the National Party is calling on the government to make coronavirus a specific disease subject to notification; ask health questions about travel history and any symptoms for those who have traveled from affected areas upon arrival; Increased health surveillance at international airports with appropriate equipment and personnel and ensuring that all district health councils have outbreak protocols and adequate protective equipment at hand.

National Woods spokesman Michael Woodhouse said the government did not do enough.

“Their approach seems to cross their fingers and to hope that it doesn’t happen. That’s not good enough.”

ROSS GIBLIN / MATERIAL

National Woods spokesman Michael Woodhouse said the government seemed to be crossing fingers and just hoped the virus didn’t arrive.

Although the government followed the advice of the WHO, he said: “I have no confidence that the WHO is ahead of it or agile enough to adequately manage the risk.”

He said examples were the outdated traveler advice on the WHO website and the disclosure of a higher number of reported cases.

The government’s cautious response would be to provide information to passengers arriving from affected countries and to screen visitors for early symptoms, such as strategies introduced in Australia, America and many Asian countries, he said.

“Given that Chinese New Year’s Party is almost upon us, a large number of expected international visitors, combined with large gatherings, increase the risk that the virus will arrive in New Zealand and spread.”

University of Otago Professor of Public Health Michael Baker said the Ministry of Health should take more precautions.

The viral disease has so far infected more than 400 people and killed at least 17 people.

DELIVERED

University of Otago Professor of Public Health Michael Baker, who specializes in public health with a special focus on infectious diseases and pandemic flu, said more precautions should be taken and now it was time to act.

The World Health Organization has gathered a group of independent experts to advise whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.

Chinese state media report that the city of Wuhan is closing outbound flights and trains and that people are being urged not to leave the city in an attempt to control the deadly virus.

Baker said it was a fast-moving epidemic and data from China was outdated, which was disturbing.

/ AP

The viral disease has so far infected more than 400 people and killed at least 17 people. The World Health Organization has gathered a group of independent experts to advise whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.

“We cannot be reassured by the numbers we see at this point. They tell us what happened a while ago … It may take weeks before we know the full picture of how contagious and dangerous it is.”

People from Wuhan came to New Zealand from other airports and now it was time for New Zealand to act and not just “hope for the best,” he said.

“We need to make plans for some of the worst scenarios that can happen with this virus.”

“Distance is no protection for New Zealand.”

All the machines were already there to report it quickly in New Zealand, he said.

Public health measures of identification, isolation and quarantine stopped SARS and could stop this virus, he said.

However, it was labor intensive and would be a logistical and technical challenge that required mobile health equipment.

Health Minister David Clark was approached for comment, but is currently at a Labor Party caucus retreat and questions were addressed to the ministry.

advertisement