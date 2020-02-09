The government plans to acquire 5% of the shares in the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) to sell through a sales offer that could bring about 1,000 crore to the treasury, said an official.

Officials from the Ministry of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Ministry of Steel are planning road shows in Singapore and Hong Kong to sell the SAIL stake. However, the Hong Kong roadshow could be canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The government holds 75% of the shares in SAIL. The last time it sold 5% of the shares in the steel CPSE in December 2014.

“We are considering a 5 percent stake sale via the Offer for Sale (OFS), but will assess investor demand in the roadshows,” said one official.

At the current market price, the government can raise approximately 1,000 crore by selling 5% of the shares in the company. The SAIL share closed at £ 48.65 per share on Friday, a decrease of 0.51% from the BSE’s previous closing price.

The government could consider closing the transaction in the current fiscal year to meet the 65,000 crore divestment target set in the revised estimates.

So far, 34,000 crore from the sale of the CPSE shares have been used up, and the remaining 31,000 crore must be received by the end of March.

For 2020-21, the government has planned to raise 1.20 lakh crore from the sale of the CPSE stake.

The government also plans to acquire a 10% stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) through an OFS of 74.50%.

The sale of the shares would bring about 200 crore to the state treasury at the current market price.

