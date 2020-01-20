The government plan would stretch Jerusalem further west and damage green spaces - Israel News

advertisement

The Ministry of Building and Housing as well as local and national planning authorities are currently examining controversial plans that would extend Jerusalem to the west into still natural, green spaces. Environmental groups have warned of the serious threats to flora and fauna that the programs pose.

The suburban area in question, known as the White Ridge, lies between the Ir Ganim district and the Yad Kennedy memorial in southwest Jerusalem near the Ora Junction. After the first phase of the White Ridge Plan, 5,000 residential units are to be built on the green ridge in the region.

While this scheme is still under discussion, the ministry has already begun building a further 1,500 units as part of a second stage of development that are adjacent to the new neighborhood, at the expense of the remaining natural areas.

Previous attempts to build nearby have been torpedoed. In the 1990s, after a long struggle by environmental organizations, Jerusalem Mayor Uri Lupolianski finally, under pressure from environmentalists, canceled a plan to expand westwards as part of the Safdie project.

However, proposals for the White Crest have reappeared in recent years under pressure from the Ministry of Finance. In July, the district planning committee rejected efforts to reject the first stage and gave the green light. It was submitted to the National Planning and Building Council about two weeks ago. In approximately two months, the district committee will be advised on the appeals filed against the plan, and is expected to be received by the Supreme Court, as a petition from the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council has also been filed.

Today, as in the past, “green” groups and activists in Jerusalem claim that the initial construction phase not only damages the landscape, animals, vegetation and natural areas around the southwestern suburbs of Jerusalem, but also dries up Ein Lavan, a large area would spring under the white back that attracts many hikers. For its part, the committee says that spring will not be harmed.

The Ministry of Housing says that it has already started examining the second stage proposal. But environmental organizations are angry at being told that the first phase of the White Ridge plan should be the last effort to expand Jerusalem to the remaining open areas around it.

“In all discussions, they told us that this was the last” victim “of open space in Jerusalem,” said Liron Dean of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel. “The plan has barely been approved and they are already beginning to plan exactly what they said would not happen.”

According to Naomi Tsur, Chair of Sustainable Jerusalem, “Sustainable planning for a city requires developing and increasing [population] density within the existing limits of construction and preventing the creation of a suburb that destroys natural resources and endless additional, heavy infrastructures requires. ‘

The White Ridge Plan would allow urban renewal entrepreneurs to build some of the new units in the development areas. Urban renewal programs aimed at modernizing residential projects in the neighboring districts of Kiryat Yovel and Kiryat Menahem in the 1950s are designed to make them more rewarding and less crowded. But Tsur said it was all an excuse to expand the city at the expense of open spaces.

“In fact, we’re replacing yesterday’s slums with tomorrow’s slums,” she said.

The Ministry of Housing said: “The construction plan in Jerusalem is in preparation. Based on the findings of the coming year and in cooperation with the planning organizations, we will decide whether there are reserves in the region for further expansion.

“The Ministry of Housing and Building invests a lot in planning the urban environment to make it efficient and high quality, and in the relationship between them and the natural environment. For example, the ministry invests in tests by hydrologists and ecologists so that the water that flows away does not cause any damage, but instead gets into the groundwater without harming nature. The Ministry is doing a lot to remedy the great housing shortage in Jerusalem. ”

