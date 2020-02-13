The government defends its decision to charge those who live in motels as emergency shelters.

As part of a $ 300 million homeless package, it was announced today that those who stayed in motels for more than 7 days as a shelter would be charged a rent equal to 25 percent of their income – the same amount as for those in the city will be charged social and transitional housing.

When motel stays were introduced as an emergency measure to cope with the waiting government social housing waiting list under the last government, some tenants were charged the full cost, but later became free.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sector asked the government to fill the gap.

The package itself focuses on reducing the number of motel stays required, which has doubled since late 2018 to a point where between 3,000 and 4,000 people stay in motels.

Ricardo Menendez-March, Coordinator for Poverty Alleviation in Auckland, said that accusing 25 percent of her income in shelters is a “step in the wrong direction.”

“The last thing we need is for our homeless community to need more food grants because they can’t afford basic costs, so I would like the government to back down on that.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in this sector had spoken to her of “the anomaly” that tenants in motel emergency stays did not pay, but tenants of social housing and transitional housing.

Transitional accommodation is state-owned, but is still intended for short-term stays, while social housing – usually referred to as state housing – is rather long-term.

“They saw it as an anomaly, they saw it was causing problems when trying to get customers into homes and asked us to solve it,” said Ardern.

Ardern said she did not see this charge as an obstacle to getting people off the streets.

She also noted that motel stays that cost more than $ 10 million a month are not an efficient use of taxpayers’ money.

Minister of Housing, Megan Woods, also defended the move as needed to move people from motels to other social housing.

“To date, we haven’t thought much about how it will go beyond motels. Motels should only ever be an emergency,” said Woods.

Minister for Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, said she knew some tenants for whom the difference in costs between social housing and motel stays was an obstacle for her to deviate from motel stays.

“Some housing providers mentioned that moving to the next step in some cases was daunting – not the vast majority,” said Sepuloni.

“It is not a floor for tenants. It is about creating fairness and consistency across the spectrum.”

“Nobody is forced out of emergency shelters if they can’t go anywhere.”

Green co-director and apartment spokeswoman Marama Davidson said she was happy with the move.

The waiting list for social housing was 14,496 at the end of November, a record high.