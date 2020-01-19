The Goop Lab has a pretty interesting trailer for Netflix

advertisement

First impression: The Goop Lab is a show with people with too much money and free time who feel the need to explore different “remedies” and “bright” aspects of life that make up a good part of the population and have to think about WTF wrong with these people? Okay, now that the first impressions are no longer in the way, it is a little easier to analyze the whole thing, since the age of misinformation is something that has been built up and achieves a strange crescendo on this show as the pseudoscience becomes more solid hold and gives Gywneth Paltrow a solid way to benefit not only from the creation of a show, but also from the unsafe and less than scientific methods that are advertised on the program. It’s not hard to see that Netflix may have picked up on this show because of the shock value and potential interest that may be seen among those who still think Paltrow is something and someone who is more wonderful than a person who many eyes rolled circuit with the presented ideas. In short, this show looks like it is making money by many people believing that whatever happens at any given time will be groundbreaking and revolutionary for humanity. The Conversation’s Timothy Caulfield has a lot more to say on the subject.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MunlAm7IGsE [/ embed]

advertisement

Oy. That is the second impression, plain and simple. The next is that Netflix appears to be pushing this as something people need to see, since Paltrow is obviously an epitome of what works in other people’s lives, and their pseudoscience is something to see. It is hoped that people will see this as an unwanted comedy, since it is enough to watch the trailer so far that a reasonable thinking person with a functioning brain stem “huh?” The shows are just not as good as they are advertised. Seriously, different things work for different people, but there is a reason why science is considered a good foundation when it comes to human health and wellbeing, and mostly because there are methods that are for many people questionable. Science still has the job of making things as safe and routine as possible to serve the masses, not just the individual. If there is a problem with this show and Greg Brian from CheatSheet and many others are interfering so far, it seems that it is parading methods of physical, mental, and spiritual health, before those who unfortunately tend to follow it what they see on TV and treat it as the gospel. I had to take another serious look at the trailer and make sure there were no underlying thoughts suggesting that we were all punk, but unfortunately that’s not the case.

One thing that made it clear that this show was on dangerous ground came when one of the participants indicated that she had undergone years of therapy in just a few hours. Think about it, years when moderate to intensive therapy could occur … in HOURS. A prospective psychology student could probably tell you that in such a case, the human mind has to break, which is another thing that makes this show seem like a huge parody that turns out to be a real attempt at groundbreaking therapy. Usually it is usually better to give the benefit of the doubt and have the matter ironed at will, but in this case the show has so far simply been offered on a record and in its own way dares people to say something, and so far nobody is shy. Unfortunately, the reason for this is that the show is far from safe, since the therapy sessions being presented are obviously the ones that many people would think about more than twice when it comes to using them as professionals and such I know there is something coming up about this therapy to let people know that 1] there is a serious conflict of interest as Paltrow makes money with the show and its own brand, and 2] that there is really nothing scientific yet. As Forbes’ Bruce Y. Lee said, you could stick your head in a mountain of dung to see what could happen, but it’s unlikely that anyone outside of a Jackass fan base will think it’s worth it.

The words “watch at your own risk” would be the best recommendation for this show at this point.

advertisement