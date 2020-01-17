advertisement

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Good Place” on Thursday.

Wait … did the Good Place gang just come into the Good Place ?! So the show is over?

The end of the episode on Thursday gave us what we could expect in a series finale: Eleanor, Chidi, Jason and Tahani learned that together with Michael and Janet they entered the Good Place and piled up in a golden hot air balloon to enjoy it their heavenly rewards. We still have two episodes left, including an oversized finale on January 30th. So that’s not really the end of the story, is it?

“I think maybe a Disney storybook end would end where we happily take off in a balloon,” star Manny Jacinto, who plays Jason, told TVLine. But series creator Michael Schur “likes to push ahead as much as possible”, he suggests. “It may seem like the end, but we still have (two) episodes left and we’ll make it count, that’s for sure.”

Jacinto’s co-star William Jackson Harper (Chidi) adds that Schur likes to use a metaphor about how most stories end in marriage, “but in a way, that’s actually the beginning of another story. And you could argue an even bigger story. I think he really took this concept to heart when he wrote the last few episodes, and that will be reflected in the upcoming posts. ‘

The official episode descriptions from NBC are of little help: in the episode next Thursday (NBC, 8: 30/7: 30c) “the group closes new friends” and in the final of the series on January 30th “different conversations take place between different ones Groups of people. “

Do you have any predictions for the latest episodes of The Good Place? Share them in a comment below.

