advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Do you have to catch up? Read our previous review of Good Place here.

In the penultimate episode of this week, Eleanor and her companion will finally leave for The Good Place. Is Heaven All To Be?

advertisement

The gang are still riding together in this golden hot air balloon when Thursday’s episode begins, and dizzy that they have finally made it to Good Place. (An adorable flying puppy lets them know they’re on the right track.) When they land, Janet downloads all the information they need and lets people know they’ll be attending a welcome gala that is tailored to their personality is. For Jason, of course, that means driving go-karts against monkeys … but Michael still feels a little unsettled. As a former demon from Bad Place, he doesn’t think he’s a good guy and prepares to be vaporized at any moment.

However, Michael is greeted with open arms by the Good Place committee, which tells him that he will be sworn in as a Good Place architect. And while Chidi’s idols like Socrates and Plato are still in hell – both of whom defended slavery, you see – he gets excited when he learns that the legendary philosopher Hypatia of Alexandria will be there. The four people are ready for their welcome gala, lock their arms and go through a portal. Since they walk through the aisles together, the party is a mixture of all their fantasies. The people in Jacksonville Jaguar jerseys and the mailmen in shorts read philosophy … And Steve Austin’s bedpan. (Yes, Eleanor is a certified lunatic.)

Chidi tracks down Hypatia from Alexandria – oh hi, Lisa Kudrow! – and flows over her and hits her with a flood of questions as she offers him and Eleanor a milkshake made of stardust. But if she has a moment, she says threateningly, “You have to help us. We’re so stupid.” And meanwhile, Michael is sworn in as a Good Place architect. But now he’s in charge of the entire Good Place. The committee leaves the scene and leave him to run the place alone. hey what’s going on here?

Hypatia brings them the bad news: “This is paradise on paper,” but if you get everything you want for an infinite number of years, you will become a person with glassy eyes. “Eleanor realizes that everyone there is“ one ”Happiness Zombie,” and even Jason admits that “go-carting with monkeys quickly got boring. “So the Good Place Committee gave up everyone and gave Michael the command. Even they couldn’t fix it. The gang desperately until Eleanor Michael remembers what she told him that he went through his hedonistic, red Corvette phase: “Everyone is a bit sad all the time because you know you will die. But this Knowledge gives meaning to life. “

So people announce to the residents of Good Place that they have been changing things since Michael’s tenure: you add a door that you can walk through at any time, and “your time in the universe will basically end.” You stay that long Good place as you want, experience everything you can and then go through a last door and be at peace. The residents love it and organize a big festive dance party. (Of course, with Jason DJing.) They all retreat to their Good Place existences while Eleanor and Chidi snuggle up on a couch and watch an incredible sunset together. Heaven “has enough time with the people you love,” Chidi decides. But … there’s still the series finale next week, folks! What’s left?!?

The good jokes:

* Tahani as he approaches the good place: “It’s the me of places! … I got in. I can say something like that again.”

* Jason: “Monkeys are the ideal go-kart opponents. They are funny enough to give their fingers, but not smart enough to win. “

* Welcome to the Good Place: sweets that give you the “energy you had when you were 12”, ring pops that help you fully understand Twin Peaks, and headphones that “portray everything beautiful anyone ever said behind your back “. “

* Eleanor tells Tahani: “This room is home to some of the most interesting people who have ever lived. Chat them. Learn more about her life. Then meet here so we can make fun of you. “

* Eleanor asks Hypatia, “How do you get the” from “in your name? Is it just the place you hang out the most? How am I Eleanor from the Cheesecake Factory Bar?”

* Chidi admits to Hypatia that “I had a poster of yours on my wall in high school. It was actually just a Trinity poster from The Matrix, but that’s how I imagined you would look because you were so cool! “(Eleanor:” Oh, is she the reason why you got beat up like this? “Chidi:” She is one of them! “)

* A Good Place resident who hails from ancient Phenicia and died of a cut on his hand: “I would have killed for a vaccine. Any vaccine. It’s crazy that you just don’t like it now.”

* Eleanor vows that she won’t turn into a limp jaw orgasm machine wearing sweatpants. Oh my god, I describe my dream life as bad. What’s up with this place “

* Tahani: “Soon millions of people will start to feel in paradise just to become a cheerless shell. It’s Coachella! We invented Cosmic Coachella!”

* Michael gets goofy after smoking the grass Jason kept for him (“Whatever happens, it’s cool, my babies”) before digging into a taco bell burrito.

Do you have any thoughts about Good Place tonight? Add a comment below.

advertisement