The Good Doctor’s vitality remains strong: ABC has renewed the season 4 medical drama directed by Freddie Highmore, as TVLine learned.

The Good Doctor is currently closed on Mondays at 10.9. Broadmore airs and plays as autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who overcomes personal and professional hurdles at work at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Season 3 followed the medical miracle when he spent his third year at the residence, as well as his first romantic relationship with Dr. Carly Lever (played by Fringe veterinarian Jasika Nicole).

The cast is rounded off by Antonia Thomas (as Claire Browne), Nicholas Gonzalez (as Neil Melendez), Hill Harper (as Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Audrey Lim) and Fiona Gubelmann (as Morgan ) Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Alex Park) and Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo).

So far this season, The Good Doctor is on average just north of 0.8 (demo rating) and 5.7 million weekly viewers (in Live + Same Day numbers). This makes it ABC’s No. 3 drama in both dimensions (behind Grey’s Anatomy and The recently returned station 19). In Live + 7 DVR playback, these numbers swell to 1.8 and almost 11 million.

“The good doctor was a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special, heartfelt series that fearlessly deal with inclusiveness,” said ABC entertainment expert Karey Burke in a statement. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling combined with an incredible cast, led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, have made this series a breakout hit in the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they lead us next. ”

Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television, added: “We are incredibly grateful to ABC for their continued support and David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor on television at just the right time. The show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect recipe for the moment. “

The TVLine Broadcast Renewal Scorecard, which is always at hand, has been updated to reflect Season 4 of The Good Doctor. Are you looking forward to a new season?